Randy Krehbiel, Joy Harjo among Oklahoma Book Award winners

Tulsa World chief political writer Randy Krehbiel received the 2020 Oklahoma Book Award for Non-Fiction, for his book "Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre."
The awards, presented by the Oklahoma Center for the Book in the state's Department of Libraries, were to have been presented at a ceremony in Oklahoma City in May, but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Krehbiel's book details how the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was reported by the city's two, highly competitive newspapers, the Tulsa World and the Tulsa Tribune.
Joy Harjo, the current U.S. Poet Laureate, was awarded the Poetry prize for her most recent volume, "An American Sunrise."
Hannah E. Harrison's "Bear is Awake" won the Children's Book and Best Illustrations prize. "Cape" by Kate Hannigan earned the Young Adult award, and Mary Anna Evans won the Fiction award for her novel "Catacombs." Corey Fetters and Gentry Fisher shared the Design award for "Protecting Our People: Chickasaw Law Enforcement in Indian Territory."
What the Ale: Beer of the week, Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary Barrel aged Saison
Fried favorites and more: Get a taste of the fair at these places around Tulsa
Route 66 Fry Bread
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Loaded Reese's Funnel Cake
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Fried Oreos
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Strawberry Mini Beignet Donuts
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Tiger's Blood Marshmallow Gummy Volcano
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Spicy Mango Burst Shaved Ice
Iguana Island Treats: Pineapple Whip
Iguana Island Treats: Pineapple Whip
Taylor Made: Turkey Legs
Waffle That! Cookie Butter Waffle
McAlister's Deli: Lemonade
Harden's Hamburgers
Harden's Hamburgers... and fried favorites
Corn dogs
Fried alligator
Fried pickles
Mazzio's pizza
Something to do: Play games
Buy the book: "Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America's State and County Fairs"
Journalism worth your time and money
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!