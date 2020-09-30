Randy Krehbiel, Joy Harjo among Oklahoma Book Award winners

Tulsa World chief political writer Randy Krehbiel received the 2020 Oklahoma Book Award for Non-Fiction, for his book "Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre."

The awards, presented by the Oklahoma Center for the Book in the state's Department of Libraries, were to have been presented at a ceremony in Oklahoma City in May, but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Krehbiel's book details how the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was reported by the city's two, highly competitive newspapers, the Tulsa World and the Tulsa Tribune.

Joy Harjo, the current U.S. Poet Laureate, was awarded the Poetry prize for her most recent volume, "An American Sunrise."

Hannah E. Harrison's "Bear is Awake" won the Children's Book and Best Illustrations prize. "Cape" by Kate Hannigan earned the Young Adult award, and Mary Anna Evans won the Fiction award for her novel "Catacombs." Corey Fetters and Gentry Fisher shared the Design award for "Protecting Our People: Chickasaw Law Enforcement in Indian Territory."

What the Ale: Beer of the week, Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary Barrel aged Saison

Fried favorites and more: Get a taste of the fair at these places around Tulsa

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478 james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.