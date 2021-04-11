Raise your glass -- 'The Drunkard' returns to the Spotlight

It took a worldwide pandemic to send “The Drunkard” reeling off into darkness.
Since November 1953, the Spotlight Theatre on Riverside Drive has staged this adaptation of a 19th century melodrama about the evils of strong drink every week, entertaining generations of Tulsans with a tale laced with broad humor, reversals of fortune, enthusiastic (albeit appropriate) overacting, and the chance to lift one’s voice in song, or toss tomatoes at the villain.
“The Drunkard” has become the longest continuously running theatrical production in the United States, and second only to Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which began its run almost one year to the day before the first show of “The Drunkard.”
Then came COVID-19, which shuttered theaters around the world. And for the first time in its history, The Spotlight Theatre stayed dark on Saturday nights.
But that will change come May 1, as “The Drunkard” returns to the Spotlight Theatre’s stage for the first time since March 2020. (Coincidentally, “The Mousetrap” recently announced it will resume performances May 17.)
The production is directed by Joe Sears, the Tony Award-nominated actor, writer and co-creator of the “Greater Tuna” series, who has served as the artistic director for the Spotlight Theatre for the past seven years.
“When we began working on how we might be able to reopen, we knew we were going to have to change some things,” Sears said. “We want to follow as best we can all the guidelines from the Tulsa Health Department, so we had to take a serious look at how we could do this show.
“Some thought we should change the script, but I’d already cut about 20 minutes out of the original script when I took over this job,” he said. “The only thing we could do was change the blocking.”
“Blocking” is the term for how performers interact on stage — how they make their entrances and exits, where they should stand and move during specific moments, etc. In a melodrama such as “The Drunkard,” presented on a compact a stage as that of the Spotlight Theatre, trying to incorporate “social distancing” into the blocking was a challenge.
“There are a lot of scenes where the actors get up in each other’s faces and yell,” Sears said. “There are a few fight scenes. All that had to be reworked. Usually we’d come up with some new comedy bits to cover these moments.”
Bob Roberts, a member of the Spotlight Theatre board who will also be part of the opening night cast for “The Drunkard,” said, “I’m pretty certain that the opening night is going to be wildly entertaining, as we may end up having to do a lot of ad-libbing. But that’s one of the things that makes live theater so much fun for all involved.”
And being away from that experience, Roberts said, has been difficult.
“Look, nobody does local theater thinking they’re going to become rich and famous,” he said, laughing. “They do it because it’s something they love. They love getting up on stage and having a wonderful time as they make other people happy. That’s why this has been a long year for everyone at the Spotlight.”
Another difference — although not one most audience members will notice — is that the same cast is scheduled to perform for at least the next four weeks. The Spotlight tradition has been to have a different cast at each performance, drawing from the approximately 40 actors and actresses who are part of the company.
“I know it’s frustrating for a lot of the actors, but it really just show how seriously Joe is taking the idea of making this show as safe as possible for everyone,” Roberts said. “The opening night cast is made up of people who have received their vaccines, or have had COVID and recovered, so there is some immunity there.”
“The last thing I want to do,” Sears said, “is ruin this company’s 65-year tradition by not doing all we can.”
That includes the Olio, the short variety show that serves as an intermission for the play itself. For the time being, young performers will not be taking part, and no singing acts will perform, as singing is considered an unfortunately efficient way of spreading a contagion.
Audiences will also be limited to at least one-half the theater’s capacity, to allow for social distancing among the patrons.
In spite of all the precautions, Sears said he hopes that the Spotlight Theatre reopening will create a surge in people wanting to get out and experience live theater again.
“I think this pandemic has made us so aware of our need for the arts,” he said. “I know this time has been something of a renaissance for arts groups, because it has forced everyone to be more creative. But you can only stare at a screen for so long. I think people are ready to get out and enjoy live theater again.”
