Raise your glass -- 'The Drunkard' returns to the Spotlight

“When we began working on how we might be able to reopen, we knew we were going to have to change some things,” Sears said. “We want to follow as best we can all the guidelines from the Tulsa Health Department, so we had to take a serious look at how we could do this show.

“Some thought we should change the script, but I’d already cut about 20 minutes out of the original script when I took over this job,” he said. “The only thing we could do was change the blocking.”

“Blocking” is the term for how performers interact on stage — how they make their entrances and exits, where they should stand and move during specific moments, etc. In a melodrama such as “The Drunkard,” presented on a compact a stage as that of the Spotlight Theatre, trying to incorporate “social distancing” into the blocking was a challenge.

“There are a lot of scenes where the actors get up in each other’s faces and yell,” Sears said. “There are a few fight scenes. All that had to be reworked. Usually we’d come up with some new comedy bits to cover these moments.”