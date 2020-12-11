Rachel Maddow to return virtually to Magic City Books

Rachel Maddow, whose eponymous MSNBC show is one of that network’s highest-rated programs, will return to Tulsa for a virtual event promoting her latest book, “Bag Man,” about disgraced former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, and is being presented by Magic City Books. Maddow will discuss her book, written in collaboration with Michael Yarvitz, in a conversation with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin.

Tickets for the event are $28-$33 and include one copy of “Bag Man,” as well as a code to access the virtual conversation.

“Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,” is an expansion on Maddow’s and Yarvitz’s podcast on the extremely checkered career of Agnew, the only vice president forced to resign.

Agnew, a former governor of Maryland chosen as Richard Nixon’s running mate, had carried out a bribery and extortion ring in office for years, even during his time as vice president.