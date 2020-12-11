Rachel Maddow to return virtually to Magic City Books

Rachel Maddow, whose eponymous MSNBC show is one of that network’s highest-rated programs, will return to Tulsa for a virtual event promoting her latest book, “Bag Man,” about disgraced former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, and is being presented by Magic City Books. Maddow will discuss her book, written in collaboration with Michael Yarvitz, in a conversation with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin.
Tickets for the event are $28-$33 and include one copy of “Bag Man,” as well as a code to access the virtual conversation.
“Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,” is an expansion on Maddow’s and Yarvitz’s podcast on the extremely checkered career of Agnew, the only vice president forced to resign.
Agnew, a former governor of Maryland chosen as Richard Nixon’s running mate, had carried out a bribery and extortion ring in office for years, even during his time as vice president.
In 1973, at the height of the Watergate scandal that would bring down Nixon, three young federal prosecutors discovered Agnew’s crimes and launched a mission to take him down before it was too late, before Nixon’s impending downfall elevated Agnew to the presidency.
The self-described “counterpuncher” vice president did everything he could to bury their investigation — dismissing it as a “witch hunt,” riling up his partisan base, making the press the enemy and, with a crumbling circle of loyalists, scheming to obstruct justice to survive.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!