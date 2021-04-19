Principal photography launches on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Pinnell called “Killers of the Flower Moon” the largest motion picture in state history.

“And it means a lot to the state of Oklahoma to bring this film to its historical origin, which is already impacting rural communities and small businesses in huge ways,” he said.

“Studio executives keep emphasizing the importance of the ‘three-legged stool’ -- that we need a strong crew base, local infrastructure and production incentives. I am confident Oklahoma is on its way to strengthening the stool and is poised to show Apple Studios, Imperative, Appian Way and the esteemed cast and crew professionals our state’s natural beauty, our pioneering innovation and the resilience of our people here in Oklahoma.”

The release said the Oklahoma Film + Music Office partnered with Apple Studios to help fill hundreds of production jobs for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and to curate a crew development program with a mission to provide basic industry standard training and on-the-job experience to further expand the local workforce in Oklahoma’s film industry. Dozens of production assistants have been hired to join this program, participating in mentor sessions with “Killers of the Flower Moon” crew. This marks one aspect of a four-part series which will kickstart the participants’ professional development while working on this unique project.