Premiere: Music video for James Robert Webb's 'Good Time Waitin' to Happen'

Oklahoma music artist James Robert Webb unveiled an official music video for his “feel-good” single, “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen,” and it was made available to the Tulsa World for an exclusive premiere.

A news release said Webb has reached over one million streams on a self-titled album. “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen” is the sixth single from the Buddy Cannon-produced album.

“It’s been a bizarre year, but I am so thankful for the way that fans have responded to this music,” Webb said. “I couldn’t have imagined when we released this album in May, that we would have over a million streams at this point. I’m just incredibly grateful to the fans and their response to my music. Thank you!”

The news release about the video said this: As the holiday season quickly approaches, the video for “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen” will help fans escape into the classic love story, similar to that of holiday movies we have come to know and love. The cinematic quality of this video helps to highlight the beloved story as we follow the couple from the first time they meet all the way to growing old together.

