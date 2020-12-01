 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Premiere: Music video for James Robert Webb's 'Good Time Waitin' to Happen'

Premiere: Music video for James Robert Webb's 'Good Time Waitin' to Happen'

{{featured_button_text}}
James Robert Webb

Oklahoma music artist James Robert Webb released a video for a new single, "Good Time Waitin' to Happen." Courtesy James Robert Webb

Oklahoma music artist James Robert Webb unveiled an official music video for his “feel-good” single, “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen,” and it was made available to the Tulsa World for an exclusive premiere.

A news release said Webb has reached over one million streams on a self-titled album. “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen” is the sixth single from the Buddy Cannon-produced album.

“It’s been a bizarre year, but I am so thankful for the way that fans have responded to this music,” Webb said. “I couldn’t have imagined when we released this album in May, that we would have over a million streams at this point. I’m just incredibly grateful to the fans and their response to my music. Thank you!”

The news release about the video said this: As the holiday season quickly approaches, the video for “Good Time Waitin’ to Happen” will help fans escape into the classic love story, similar to that of holiday movies we have come to know and love. The cinematic quality of this video helps to highlight the beloved story as we follow the couple from the first time they meet all the way to growing old together.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News