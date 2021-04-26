Premiere date set for Russell Westbrook-backed Tulsa Race Massacre documentary

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” will debut 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30. A news release said the two-hour documentary commemorates the 100th anniversary of the race massacre, one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history, and calls attention to the previously ignored but necessary repair of a town once devastated.

Additionally, through its “Save Our History” philanthropic initiative, the network is helping to preserve the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, the only standing Black-owned structure from the Historic Greenwood Avenue and Black Wall Street era. Funds from a Save Our History grant will help restore areas such as the refuge room in the church basement where Black citizen sought safe harbor during the 1921 massacre. The church also plans to build a Prayer Wall For Racial Healing using the exterior wall of the basement, which upon completion will be the only prayer wall for racial healing in the world, according to the news release.