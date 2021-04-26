 Skip to main content
Premiere date set for Russell Westbrook-backed Tulsa Race Massacre documentary
Vernon A.M.E. Church

The History Channel will air a documentary about the Tulsa Race Massacre and, through a "Save Our History" philanthropic initiative, will help preserve the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church on Greenwood Avenue.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

The History Channel announced a time and date for a Tulsa Race Massacre documentary executive produced by former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” will debut 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30. A news release said the two-hour documentary commemorates the 100th anniversary of the race massacre, one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history, and calls attention to the previously ignored but necessary repair of a town once devastated.

The documentary was directed by Peabody and Emmy-Award winning director Stanley Nelson (“Freedom Riders”) and Peabody and duPont-Award winner Marco Williams (“Two Towns of Jasper”).

The History Channel is partnering with WNYC Studios to launch a new six-part podcast series (Blindspot: Tulsa Burning) May 28 as complementary audio content.

Additionally, through its “Save Our History” philanthropic initiative, the network is helping to preserve the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, the only standing Black-owned structure from the Historic Greenwood Avenue and Black Wall Street era. Funds from a Save Our History grant will help restore areas such as the refuge room in the church basement where Black citizen sought safe harbor during the 1921 massacre. The church also plans to build a Prayer Wall For Racial Healing using the exterior wall of the basement, which upon completion will be the only prayer wall for racial healing in the world, according to the news release.

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” will take an in-depth look at the tragic events of a century ago and focuses on a specific period from the birth of Black Wall Street to its catastrophic downfall over the course of two bloody days, and, finally the fallout and reconstruction.

The documentary will feature rare archival footage and imagery, plus commentary and interviews from numerous historians, city leaders and activists, including figures from the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and the Historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, among others.

The History Channel also announced it is partnering with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, WME, RedFlight Innovation and Values Partnerships to create an educational and experiential initiative which will provide Tulsa-area students with cutting-edge STEAM kits focused on innovation and entrepreneurship. Digital versions of the curriculum will also be available for students nationwide.

Watch Now: A history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Hannibal Johnson talks about "The single worst incident of domestic racial violence in American history.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning

The History Channel, in addition to airing a Tulsa Race Massacre documentary backed by Russell Westbrook, is partnering with WNYC Studios on Blindspot: Tulsa Burning, a new six-part podcast series that explores the race massacre and its aftermath through narratives of people from Tulsa.

Launching May 28, the series takes listeners to the turn of the 20th century and the settling of Oklahoma, when a wave of racial terror rocked the frontier.

The podcast explores how Tulsa’s Greenwood District endured destruction and how this traumatic event continues to take a toll. The stories are shared through conversations with survivors, descendants, historians and local experts.

Hosted by WNYC Studios’ KalaLea and produced in collaboration with KOSU public radio in Oklahoma, Blindspot: Tulsa Burning will be a complementary podcast to the on-air TV documentary and a standalone addition to A+E Networks’ burgeoning stable of podcasts.

