Pop culture: Marvel unveils new costume for Spider-Man

Fashion news: Spider-Man, whose iconic red-and-blue costume debuted in the swinging 60s, is getting new duds.

In March issues of the Amazing Spider-Man comic book series, the character will don a new uniform.

Marvel unveiled cover images of Spider-Man wearing the new costume — blue and white with yellow trim.

Said an accompanying news release: “Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. Now, in 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe! Designed by superstar artist Dustin Weaver, this vibrant new look is unlike any that Peter Parker has worn before.”

The cover images shared by Marvel are from Weaver-illustrated variant covers for Amazing Spider-Man No. 62 and Amazing Spider-Man No. 63.

“This design was really a collaborative effort between (writer) Nick Spencer, editor Nick Lowe and I,” Weaver said. “They reined in the weirder and more techy features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical. I can’t wait to see (series artist) Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!”