Pop culture: Lea Thompson filming movie in Oklahoma

Actress Lea Thompson confirmed on social media that she is making a movie in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Thompson posted a photo of herself on Twitter standing outside Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 in Tulsa. Previously, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the Blue Whale, a Route 66 landmark in Catoosa, in the background.

Said the Instagram post: “Making a film in Oklahoma. It’s so much cooler than I expected. So many nice folks. It’s one of the few states I have never visited. It’s beautiful. They even have large fiberglass whales for no reason. #americathebeautiful”

Thompson did not identify the film project, but she tagged fellow actors Matt Walsh and Eva Longoria in another Instagram post: “I feel so blessed to be able to work again and with these incredible people. I hope very soon we will all get to go back to work. #testing #staysafe #wearamask #weareinthistogether #raccoonsofinstagram #unplugging #vote”

Thompson is best known for her work in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. A sampling of her filmography: “All the Right Moves,” “Red Dawn,” “Howard the Duck,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and the television series “Caroline in the City.”

