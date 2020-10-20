Pop culture: Lea Thompson filming movie in Oklahoma, takes photos at local landmarks

Actress Lea Thompson confirmed on social media that she is making a movie in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Thompson posted a photo of herself on Twitter standing outside Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 in Tulsa. Previously, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the Blue Whale, a Route 66 landmark in Catoosa, in the background.

Said the Instagram post: “Making a film in Oklahoma. It’s so much cooler than I expected. So many nice folks. It’s one of the few states I have never visited. It’s beautiful. They even have large fiberglass whales for no reason. #americathebeautiful”

Thompson did not identify the film project, but she tagged fellow actors Matt Walsh and Eva Longoria in another Instagram post: “I feel so blessed to be able to work again and with these incredible people. I hope very soon we will all get to go back to work. #testing #staysafe #wearamask #weareinthistogether #raccoonsofinstagram #unplugging #vote”

Thompson shared another photo of herself taken in front of a "love and let live" mural painted on the exterior of a building. Said Thompson: "I had fun."