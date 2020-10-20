Pop culture: Lea Thompson filming movie in Oklahoma, takes photos at local landmarks

Actress Lea Thompson confirmed on social media that she is making a movie in Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, Thompson posted a photo of herself on Twitter standing outside Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 in Tulsa. Previously, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the Blue Whale, a Route 66 landmark in Catoosa, in the background.
Said the Instagram post: “Making a film in Oklahoma. It’s so much cooler than I expected. So many nice folks. It’s one of the few states I have never visited. It’s beautiful. They even have large fiberglass whales for no reason. #americathebeautiful”
Thompson did not identify the film project, but she tagged fellow actors Matt Walsh and Eva Longoria in another Instagram post: “I feel so blessed to be able to work again and with these incredible people. I hope very soon we will all get to go back to work. #testing #staysafe #wearamask #weareinthistogether #raccoonsofinstagram #unplugging #vote”
Thompson shared another photo of herself taken in front of a "love and let live" mural painted on the exterior of a building. Said Thompson: "I had fun."
Thompson is best known for her work in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. A sampling of her filmography: “All the Right Moves,” “Red Dawn,” “Howard the Duck,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and the television series “Caroline in the City.”
Featured gallery: Meet 56 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Bonnie
Allan
Percy
Sunna
Coco
Believe
Carlos
Brownie
Giana
Little Mama
Moscato
Millie
Georgie
Tallulah
Sativa
Monkey
Breezy
Josie
Harold
June
Lupen
Dean
Thelma
Sammie
Pink Floyd
Sage
Mila
Buster
Diego
Dora
Sitka
Eleanor
Jazzy
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Nila
Johnny
Samus
Lady
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Archie
Star
Wallace
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!