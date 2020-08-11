Maybe Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is one of your music heroes, but even heroes need heroes. For instance, Bonsall digs Spider-Man and loved the “Wonder Woman” movie.
How did this topic come up? Bonsall visited with the Tulsa World for a music-related story that will be published soon. During a phone interview for the story, Bonsall talked about his love of TV Westerns and he said he wrote a Western story when he was a kid. The story did not survive.
In the late 1970s, Bonsall’s mother cleaned out the basement and threw away the story along with his marble collection and his baseball card collection. Ouch.
“It’s the only time in my life that I actually wanted to do harm to my mother,” he said.
Comic books?
“I grew up with them, too,” Bonsall said. “I didn’t get into Marvel Comics until I was in my 20s. My father was a DC Comics guy so I was a DC Comics guy. There was always a stack of comics by the toilet of Superman, Batman, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, all of those. I was a DC Comics guy until I got in my 20s and I started reading Spider-Man. I loved Spider-Man. So I went rogue on DC Comics for a lot of years until the Superman movies started coming out.”
Asked what he liked about Spider-Man, Bonsall said, “I guess it was Peter Parker was such a normal guy. It was kind of like the old werewolf movie with Lon Chaney, Jr., when he was poor old Larry Talbot. He didn’t really want to be a werewolf. It just happened to him. And Peter Parker was kind of the same thing. He got bit by the spider and he got these powers, but, down deep, he could fly from building to building and shoot crap out of his wrists and then fight crime.
“But he was just old Peter Parker and it seemed to me like a lot of the Marvel (characters), whether it was Bruce Banner and the Hulk or Steve Rogers and Captain America, it just seemed like all these alter egos of all of these superheroes at Marvel, they were kind of like normal guys that were just thrown into being a superhero. I just kind of enjoyed reading the two sides of it when I was a kid. Still to this day I’ll pick up a comic once in a while and read it. I don’t do that as much as I used to. But I was a big comic book fan.”
Bonsall said comic book movies “have gotten a little bit old” because there have been so doggone many of them.
“But I thought Wonder Woman was awesome and part of that was Gal Gadot. Holy crap. That woman was Wonder Woman. She played the part really well and I thought they did a good movie.”
A character who hasn’t yet appeared in a comic or movie is Providence Joe. It’s the character Bonsall created when he wrote that Western story when he was a kid. Bonsall said Providence Joe is a gunfighter from Rhode Island “who went west kind of like Jimmy Stewart in ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.’ He became a great, well-known gunfighter, for the cause of good, of course.”
The Oak Ridge Boys' longtime manager is Tulsa-based impresario Jim Halsey.