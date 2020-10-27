Pop culture: Gwen Stefani says 'yes' to Blake Shelton

A power couple made it official.

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged, according to multiple news reports that popped after the music artists shared engagement-related social media posts Tuesday.

Stefani posted a photo of them kissing on Instagram and it was accompanied by an image of a ring. “Yes, please!” Stefani said.

Shelton shared the same photo on Twitter and Facebook. Shelton’s posts said “Hey @gwenstefani. Thanks for saving my 2020. ... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton was previously married to fellow country music star Miranda Lambert. The announced their divorce in 2015 and Shelton began dating “The Voice” partner Stefani the same year. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale of Bush.

