Pop culture: Gwen Stefani says 'yes' to Blake Shelton

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged, according to multiple news reports that popped after the music artists shared engagement-related social media posts Tuesday.
Stefani posted a photo of them kissing on Instagram and it was accompanied by an image of a ring. “Yes, please!” Stefani said.
Shelton shared the same photo on Twitter and Facebook. Shelton’s posts said “Hey @gwenstefani. Thanks for saving my 2020. ... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”
Shelton was previously married to fellow country music star Miranda Lambert. The announced their divorce in 2015 and Shelton began dating “The Voice” partner Stefani the same year. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale of Bush.
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: American Solera's Stuck on Green
Gallery: Halloween decorations around Tulsa
1 of 16
Halloween decorations on front yards around 5th and Marion Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Want to go Bigfoot hunting during the Halloween season? You're in luck if you're up for a drive to southeastern Oklahoma.
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Stefani and Shelton recently became engaged. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP