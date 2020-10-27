 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pop culture: Gwen Stefani says 'yes' to Blake Shelton

Pop culture: Gwen Stefani says 'yes' to Blake Shelton

{{featured_button_text}}
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Stefani and Shelton recently became engaged. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

 AP

A power couple made it official.

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged, according to multiple news reports that popped after the music artists shared engagement-related social media posts Tuesday.

Stefani posted a photo of them kissing on Instagram and it was accompanied by an image of a ring. “Yes, please!” Stefani said.

Shelton shared the same photo on Twitter and Facebook. Shelton’s posts said “Hey @gwenstefani. Thanks for saving my 2020. ... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton was previously married to fellow country music star Miranda Lambert. The announced their divorce in 2015 and Shelton began dating “The Voice” partner Stefani the same year. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale of Bush.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: American Solera's Stuck on Green

Gallery: Halloween decorations around Tulsa

Gallery: Halloween decorations around Tulsa

Halloween decorations in front yards and on porches around mid-town Tulsa,OK.

1 of 16

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News