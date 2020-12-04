Pop culture: Garth Brooks tackles football questions during surprise radio appearance

Country music superstar Garth Brooks tackled a couple of football questions and complimented a former Yukon High School football teammate when he popped up as a surprise guest on a SiriusXM college sports talk show.
College Sports Today host Brock Huard, a former college and NFL quarterback, is a longtime Brooks fan who, while in high school, wrote a senior thesis paper on Brooks' song, "The River."
One of the show’s regular guests, writer Brett McMurphy of the Stadium network, was Brooks’ teammate at Yukon High School and both attended Oklahoma State University.
McMurphy, who has known Brooks since the fourth grade, arranged for Brooks to call into the show. McMurphy didn’t warn Huard that Brooks was going to be a guest. Instead, McMurphy put Huard on the spot and asked him to come up with a question he would like Brooks to answer.
Brooks said he would like to ask Brooks who he would have chosen to play quarterback for if he was good enough to play in the NFL.
“If Garth could play for any NFL team, if he could have made it to the NFL, who was his squad? Who would Garth Brooks have been the quarterback for in the NFL? I would like to know that answer and then I would like to get him on our show. We are efforting because he has got a show on Sirius. He has got his own channel. So we are efforting to get Garth Brooks. Maybe one day, Brett, he will follow you (on the show). You will set the table and then Garth will join us right after you in the next segment. That’s also my dream, so we are going to make that happen. How does that sound?”
The next voice Huard heard was Brooks’.
“I think it sounds great, Brock,” Brooks said. “Actually I would have played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and played both sides because I loved playing defensive end as well.”
Brooks then talked up the writer’s football skills: “Me and Murph played high school football together. I know Murph ain’t going to brag on himself, but Murph was a suicide hitter from the deep safety position. He would knock your lights out. Sweetest guy on the planet. You would never guess it. Still wore glasses in high school. But this guy would clean your clock from the deep safety position.”
Huard expressed appreciation for Brooks being a surprise guest.
“Garth, this is awesome man,” he said.
“This is a dream. Thank you for jumping on with us this afternoon.”
Huard asked a college question question before Brooks left the call: “If you’re on that competition committee (and) you’re one of those 16 members. ... and you’ve got to figure out (which four teams deserve to be in the College Football Playoff) in the chaos of this season, what’s some of the best counsel you would give that committee?”
Responded Brooks: “The first thing is you guys do what you do, and I can’t do what you do, is you guys can separate heart and soul from just fairness and equilibrium. If I try and do that, and if I’m totally just fair and not playing prejudice or anything, one of the four teams has to be the Oklahoma State Cowboys!”
Brooks ended his guest spot by saying “Go Millers. Go Pokes.” Yukon’s mascot is the Millers.
Off the air, McMurphy indicated he and Brooks were lucky to find life after athletics. The Millers went 3-7 during their senior season.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!