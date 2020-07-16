The HBO series “Watchmen,” inspired by a 1986 comic book series, introduced viewers to a TV depiction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
DC Comics is following up with a new limited series that will focus on a compelling character — Rorschach — from Watchmen lore. The 12-issue series will debut in October and will feature the work of comic creators Tom King and Jorge Fornes.
Said a news release announcing the project: “It’s been 35 years since Ozymandias was exposed for dropping a giant telepathic squid on New York City, killing thousands and ending the public’s trust in heroes once and for all. The Minutemen are gone; only their memory lives on -- especially the infamy of Rorschach, who has become a cultural icon since Dr. Manhattan turned him to dust.”
The release said Rorschach may have spoken truth, but he wasn’t a hero.
“Like the HBO ‘Watchmen’ show and very much like the original ‘86 Watchmen, this is a very political work.” King said. “It’s an angry work. We’re so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It’s called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them.”
Continuing, the release said: “So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as part of a pair of assassins trying to kill the first candidate to oppose President Robert Redford in decades? Follow one determined detective as he walks backward in time, uncovering the identities and motives of the would-be killers, taking him deep into a dark conspiracy of alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystical visions, and yes, comic books.”
The series will be part of DC’s Black Label line, which means the content is appropriate for readers ages 17-up.
To be guaranteed a copy in advance, contact a local comic store. For more information, visit the www.dccomics.com and follow on social media @dccomics and @thedcnation.