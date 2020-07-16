Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CRAIG...ROGERS... NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WESTERN MAYES...WASHINGTON...NOWATA...NORTHERN WAGONER AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM CDT... AT 835 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES SOUTH OF CHAUTAUQUA TO NEAR RAMONA TO TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BARTLESVILLE... CLAREMORE... NOWATA... PRYOR... OWASSO... PRYOR CREEK... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... DEWEY... CHOUTEAU... CHELSEA... INOLA... LOCUST GROVE... SPERRY... OOLOGAH... ADAIR... SOUTH COFFEYVILLE... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 229 AND 280.