Pop culture characters featured in Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas light drive-through events

Princesses. Dinosaurs. Superheroes. Star Wars characters.

They’ll take turns being part of a series of Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas light literacy drive-through events.

The free events will take place at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave. Persimmon Hollow is the home of Tulsa Pop Kids,

A Saturday, Dec. 4 drive-through will feature princesses and dinosaurs. A Friday, Dec. 10 drive-through will spotlight superheroes. A Saturday, Dec. 18 drive-through will feature Star Wars characters. All will last from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Each event will feature live characters and life-size props.

A news release said Tulsa Pop Kids hosted more than 450 cars and almost 2,000 people at its last event. Tulsa Pop Kids is planning to welcome more cars and more people in December.

Tickets are not required, but participants are expected to be respectful of local businesses and agree not to block business and neighborhood entrances. Enter Persimmon Hollow from the far westbound lane (no left turns).

Tulsa Pop Kids is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to advance literacy, inspiration and aspiration to the children of the community through pop culture and entertainment.

