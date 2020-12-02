Polo Grill Lounge opens, other restaurant news

Robert Merrifield likes to say that his latest venture is the result of "a 10-year vision and a four-year construction."

On Tuesday, Merrifield and representatives of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Tulsa County Commission took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Polo Grill Lounge.

"I like to think of this as the future of the Polo Grill," Merrifield said. "We've been here in Utica Square for 38 years, and this new space is getting us ready for the next 38 years. I just hope I'm still around to see that.

The lounge, Merrifield said, was designed to have a more relaxed, casual atmosphere in comparison to the Polo Grill, the Utica Square restaurant that has been one of Tulsa's most popular fine dining establishments since it was opened in 1983.

"I said I wanted this to have a casual feel to it, the sort of place where my friends could sit around the fireplace and listen to live music past 8 p.m.," Merrifield said. "Of course, I'd be home and in bed long before that."

The new space does not have a separate entrance; one comes in through the Polo Grill's front door, turns right and passes by the restaurant's bar to enter the Lounge.