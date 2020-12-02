Polo Grill Lounge opens, other restaurant news

Robert Merrifield likes to say that his latest venture is the result of "a 10-year vision and a four-year construction."
On Tuesday, Merrifield and representatives of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Tulsa County Commission took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Polo Grill Lounge.
"I like to think of this as the future of the Polo Grill," Merrifield said. "We've been here in Utica Square for 38 years, and this new space is getting us ready for the next 38 years. I just hope I'm still around to see that.
The lounge, Merrifield said, was designed to have a more relaxed, casual atmosphere in comparison to the Polo Grill, the Utica Square restaurant that has been one of Tulsa's most popular fine dining establishments since it was opened in 1983.
"I said I wanted this to have a casual feel to it, the sort of place where my friends could sit around the fireplace and listen to live music past 8 p.m.," Merrifield said. "Of course, I'd be home and in bed long before that."
The new space does not have a separate entrance; one comes in through the Polo Grill's front door, turns right and passes by the restaurant's bar to enter the Lounge.
The space was designed by Carolyn Nierenberg of Campbell Design Associates.
"The idea was to lighten up the general atmosphere, to make contrast it with the dark and cozy feel of the original restaurant," Nierenberg said. "We lightened the ceilings, added floor-to-ceiling windows, and went with a color palette that was more cognac in color."
That color scheme was inspired by Merrifield's visit to another restaurant called The Polo Grill in London, England.
"The whole guiding principle was to make this a casual place," Merrifield said. "I wanted this to be a place where you could come in wearing a tuxedo on your way to the opera, or straight off the tennis courts in shorts and sneakers."
The Lounge's menu currently features 10 specialty cocktails, and food items that Polo Grill regulars will recognize: the "Howard Warren" chopped steak, Robert's Romaine Salad, the grilled tuna salad and Swiss cheese sandwich, the oven-roasted tomato bisque, the Seafood Pavarotti, the crispy chicken and noodles.
"The menu is also meant to be more casual and relaxed," Merrifield said. "But if there is something someone wants from the main menu, I'm pretty sure we can get it for them."
For more: pologrill.com.
Rise opening benefits local charity
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, an award-winning, North Carolina-based restaurant concept featuring savory and sweet breakfast and lunch options, will open its first Oklahoma location, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1520 E. 15th St. Ten percent of sales during this event will be donated to Emergency Infant Services.
Rise's menu is built around freshly made buttermilk biscuits, which can be filled with everything from sausage and country ham to vegan “chicken” and fried green tomatoes. Its Righteous Chicken is brined in buttermilk before frying and can be had in a biscuit sandwich or in a box with sides such as Rise’s signature cheddar tots. Rise also serves a selection of doughnuts.
Founded in 2012 in Raleigh, North Carolina, by chef Tom Ferguson, Rise now has more than 14 locations, most of them in the Deep South. The Tulsa store will be only the second Rise location west of the Mississippi. Partners Parker Simon and Brad Turney plan to open an additional four locations throughout the Tulsa area.
Support Local Journalism
For more: risebiscuitschicken.com.
Boston Deli Chef's Special
This month's Chef Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will feature chef Ken Schafer's take on steak Oscar, with a Hasty Bake grilled beef tenderloin accompanied by a cedar salmon cake and jalapeño Bearnaise sauce.
Rounding out the meal are smashed red potatoes, grilled asparagus, and a spicy baby kale salad with roasted beets, candied pecans, butternut squash, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, pickled red onion and a pomegranate vinaigrette. Dessert is a wine-poached pear cheesecake with raspberry sauce.
The special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in December, and cost is $30 per person. Reservations are recommended. For more: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
"Winter Wonderland" dinner
ASM Tulsa, the company that oversees the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center downtown, will host a "Winter Wonderland" dinner, 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in new kitchens at the Cox center, 100 Civic Center.
The dinner is limited to 45 people, and cost is $99 per person (tax and gratuity included).
Executive chef Devin Levine and his cooks will prepare a six-course meal for the event, starting with a foie gras panna cotta; roasted bosc pears served with baby mache and Point Reyes bleu cheese; tequila-orange cured salman gravlax, served with a dill-cucumber salsa, avocado mousse and radish; seared sea scallops with roasted butternut squash and a vanilla-malted parsnip puree; Colorado Lamb Wellington en croûte; and a pumpkin-spice tartlet with a nutmeg Italian meringue and buttermilk crème anglaise.
Entertainment for the evening will be courtesy the Cynthia Simmons Trio.
To purchase tickets: eventbrite.com.
Send us holiday meal plans
Restaurants with dine-in or to-go holiday meal plans should send then to james.watts@tulsaworld.com to be included in a future Dine Notes column.
Finding victories: Tulsans express gratitude in 2020
Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!