Plans revealed for new Gilcrease Museum, with concept of reconnecting to nature

Officials on Thursday are revealing the new look for Gilcrease Museum, with an improved visitor experience and state-of-the-art exhibition space that meets today’s standards for care of priceless collections of art.
Architectural renderings for the new facility, a 83,500-square-foot building, are to be presented at a 1 p.m. press conference at the museum's current building, which will be razed to make room for the new facility.
Gilcrease Museum will close to the public July 5, and groundbreaking for the new building will likely take place in winter 2022. Construction of the new Gilcrease Museum is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The new facility has been designed by the integrated design firm SmithGroup with a central concept of reconnecting humankind to nature.
The color and material palettes were chosen to reflect the Art Deco style found throughout Tulsa, such as the use of stone and gilded metals in concert with natural tones of land and sky. The lower level of the building features earth tones, creating a connection to the ground, while the upper level utilizes sky tones, blurring the line between architecture and the sky.
As the Gilcrease campus is located within the boundaries of the Osage Nation, the new building design contains subtle references to Osage culture.
A three-story atrium will help orient visitors while other spaces throughout the building will frame views of downtown and north Tulsa and panoramic views of the Osage Hills that will allow visitors to experience the “Great American Landscape” that surrounds the museum and grounds.
“It is important that the new Gilcrease Museum is of the spirit, history and people of its place. We are therefore weaving the naturally breathtaking landscapes with the phenomenal collection of art and the multitude of rich cultures present in this area of the country,” said Ivan O’Garro, lead designer for SmithGroup.
The internationally recognized Gallagher & Associates, a firm that specializes in museum design whose clients include the Woody Guthrie Center, has worked with the Gilcrease curatorial team to create new exhibitions and gallery areas that will allow the museum to utilize its collections to tell a richer, more nuanced story of American history and culture, making use of state-of-the-art technology and other interpretative tools.
“Gilcrease Museum has an unrivaled collection of objects that tells the stories of the Americas, but we need a space that provides a visitor experience to match the strength of the collection,” said Executive Director Susan Neal.
The museum is home to more than 350 years of American painting and sculpture, including the world’s largest public holding of art of the American West; a comprehensive collection of Indigenous works from 12,000 BCE to the 21st century; and more than 100,000 manuscripts, photographs, maps, rare books and other material related to the history of the Americas from the 15th to the 20th centuries as part of the Helmerich Center for American Research.
“Gilcrease and its collection are deeply rooted in the history of Tulsa and also reveal national and international narratives that continue to touch our daily lives," Neal said. "Perhaps now more than ever, it is vitally important that we share these stories with as broad an audience as possible to help us better understand ourselves and one another, as well as introduce a new generation of visitors to the museum. The new Gilcrease will allow us to do just that.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum said: "As we rebuild Gilcrease Museum, we seek to build a facility that reflects the Tulsa community and is worthy of one of the greatest collections of American art and history anywhere in the world. Thanks to Tulsa voters, the new design for Gilcrease Museum will put Tulsa's city-owned museum facility among the best in the nation while creating both indoor and outdoor experiences that were never possible before.”
Plans for the new Gilcrease began to take shape in September 2019, when a citizen-led task force appointed by the Mayor reviewed proposals from 30 firms before selecting SmithGroup to develop a new master plan for the campus.
The design team studied the existing facility, which originally was built in 1913 and expanded numerous times, most recently in 1987, and determined that an entirely new building would be necessary, rather than renovating or expanding the current building.
In addition to a new building, the Gilcrease campus will include more than 13 miles of new walking/bike trails that will ultimately connect with trail networks throughout the city.
The new Gilcrease is funded through a combination of public and private sources. The city of Tulsa is contributing $65 million approved by voters as part of Vision Tulsa. The A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation has provided a lead gift of $10 million for the new Gilcrease. The museum will continue to raise additional funds for the implementation of its master capital expansion plan and endowment.
Gilcrease Museum will continue to develop a variety of off-site or virtual programs for the entire community during construction of the new building. More information on these programs will be announced in the coming months.