Plans revealed for new Gilcrease Museum, with concept of reconnecting to nature

“Gilcrease and its collection are deeply rooted in the history of Tulsa and also reveal national and international narratives that continue to touch our daily lives," Neal said. "Perhaps now more than ever, it is vitally important that we share these stories with as broad an audience as possible to help us better understand ourselves and one another, as well as introduce a new generation of visitors to the museum. The new Gilcrease will allow us to do just that.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said: "As we rebuild Gilcrease Museum, we seek to build a facility that reflects the Tulsa community and is worthy of one of the greatest collections of American art and history anywhere in the world. Thanks to Tulsa voters, the new design for Gilcrease Museum will put Tulsa's city-owned museum facility among the best in the nation while creating both indoor and outdoor experiences that were never possible before.”

Plans for the new Gilcrease began to take shape in September 2019, when a citizen-led task force appointed by the Mayor reviewed proposals from 30 firms before selecting SmithGroup to develop a new master plan for the campus.