Plans in works for 'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams to perform at Outsiders House

Actor and music artist Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in the classic sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” toured the Outsiders House Museum in April.

Plans are in the works for a return — and next time he’s going to perform.

C. Thomas Howell recently performed sold-out shows on the lawn of the Outsiders House Museum. The shows were a mix of songs and storytelling. Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum is interested in enlisting Williams for a similar-type event on the lawn. No date has been set, but wheels are in motion.

During the final day of Planet Comicon in Kansas City, where Williams was among celebrity guests, Williams was asked about his interest in performing at the Outsiders House.

“I’m interested in seeing the Outsiders House become a success, period,” Williams said.

“I think Danny Boy is doing a great job with it. He’s getting a lot of cred and a lot of attention and it’s well-deserved. The museum is absolutely fantastic and I love the yard next to it. I would love to bring my trio, Barry Williams and the Traveliers, and do kind of an ‘afternoon with’ or ‘evening with’ type event and have a good time and make some music and spend the day.”