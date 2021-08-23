 Skip to main content
Plans in works for 'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams to perform at Outsiders House
Plans in works for 'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams to perform at Outsiders House

  Updated
Barry Williams at Planet Comicon

Barry Williams, best known for playing Greg Brady on "The Brady Bunch," was among guests at Planet Comicon in Kansas City. He's interested in bringing his musical trio to Tulsa for a performance on the lawn of the Outsiders House Museum. Jimmie Tramel/Tulsa World

 Jimmie Tramel

Actor and music artist Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in the classic sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” toured the Outsiders House Museum in April.

Plans are in the works for a return — and next time he’s going to perform.

C. Thomas Howell recently performed sold-out shows on the lawn of the Outsiders House Museum. The shows were a mix of songs and storytelling. Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum is interested in enlisting Williams for a similar-type event on the lawn. No date has been set, but wheels are in motion.

During the final day of Planet Comicon in Kansas City, where Williams was among celebrity guests, Williams was asked about his interest in performing at the Outsiders House.

“I’m interested in seeing the Outsiders House become a success, period,” Williams said.

“I think Danny Boy is doing a great job with it. He’s getting a lot of cred and a lot of attention and it’s well-deserved. The museum is absolutely fantastic and I love the yard next to it. I would love to bring my trio, Barry Williams and the Traveliers, and do kind of an ‘afternoon with’ or ‘evening with’ type event and have a good time and make some music and spend the day.”

Williams closed his response with this: “The kind of thing I envision is stay groovy and stay gold.”

Williams resides in Branson, where he wrote and produced a musical variety show. He is married to a former Tulsan.

The Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., is home that was used as a primary filming site for “The Outsiders,” a shot-in-Tulsa film based on a novel by S.E. Hinton. The museum is dedicated to the book and the film, which helped launch the careers of Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez and Matt Dillon.

The museum opened in 2018 and continues to attract celebrity visitors.

Actors from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film being shot in Oklahoma, toured the museum over the weekend. According to social media posts, the visitors included Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Michael Abbott, Jr., Pat Healy, Josh Fadem and others.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is starring with Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” previously visited the Outsiders House.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

