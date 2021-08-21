Watch Now - Summer on the prairie: 'When the tall grasses start reaching for the sky'

PAWHUSKA — All states have something unique to them. Oklahoma is no different. We have one of the only truly functioning tallgrass prairies in the world.
Located in Osage County north of Pawhuska, the Nature Conservancy’s Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve maintains about 40,000 acres with 2,250 bison and over 750 plant species. It is true beauty in all seasons. This summer has been especially good for the growth of the prairie, supporting the bison.
“The spring is special, the summer is special, the fall is special, the winter is special. They have their own special qualities, but this is a particularly good time to be here because this is when the tall grasses literally start reaching for the sky,” said Harvey Payne, the community relations coordinator of the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve in Oklahoma.
Any time of day is a good time to visit this Oklahoma masterpiece. But if you have the opportunity, try and catch a sunrise or a sunset. There isn’t anything like it. It is like going back in time, where no man-made structures are around. Just the plants and the bison.
“We have over 750 plant species here. The four tall grasses are big bluestem, little bluestem, Indian grass and Switchgrass, but the dominant one of those is Big Bluestem. It can occupy as much as 60% of the plant community. We have had ample, periodic rains through the spring and summer. So all the conditions were right for a tremendous growing season here,” said Payne.
The preserve was established in 1989 after the Nature Conservancy purchased 29,000 acres. It has since grown to about 40,000 acres. Of that, 11,000 acres are available for research with Oklahoma State University for cattle grazing; the rest is open for free-roaming and grazing.
The bison sometimes roam on the gravel roads, so an up-close view can happen on a visit. That is all you need. Don’t get too close; they are massive creatures of beauty. The land can only support a certain number of bison to keep both the animals and prairie in balance.
“We currently have about 2,250 bison, give or take, on the preserve. They’re free-roaming, wherever they want to go. We round them up in the fall and then we sell surplus animals. We generally sell each year about 500 or 600 animals. That equals about the number of 2-year-olds we anticipate being born in the spring. All of the bison calves are born in the spring. We sell the bulls when they’re 6½ years old, we sell the cows when they’re 10 and a half, and then we’ll sell some 2-year-old bison as well. But we have a fixed herd unit and we have a fixed herd size. Of course, that changes through the years.
“It is a very special landscape. It is the most threatened landform in the world. The tallgrass prairie is an ecosystem that was originally one of the largest in North America, perhaps the largest, it stretched over more than 240 million acres. The tallgrass prairie was shaped by climate, which we have plenty of in Oklahoma. It’s shaped by grazing primarily by bison, but the biggest ecological force and the one that made this a prairie instead of a woodland is fire. And that fire was practiced by native Americans at different seasons,” said Payne.
This is one of Oklahoma’s great places.