Summer on the prairie: 'When the tall grasses start reaching for the sky'

The preserve was established in 1989 after the Nature Conservancy purchased 29,000 acres. It has since grown to about 40,000 acres. Of that, 11,000 acres are available for research with Oklahoma State University for cattle grazing; the rest is open for free-roaming and grazing.

The bison sometimes roam on the gravel roads, so an up-close view can happen on a visit. That is all you need. Don't get too close; they are massive creatures of beauty. The land can only support a certain number of bison to keep both the animals and prairie in balance.

"We currently have about 2,250 bison, give or take, on the preserve. They're free-roaming, wherever they want to go. We round them up in the fall and then we sell surplus animals. We generally sell each year about 500 or 600 animals. That equals about the number of 2-year-olds we anticipate being born in the spring. All of the bison calves are born in the spring. We sell the bulls when they're 6½ years old, we sell the cows when they're 10 and a half, and then we'll sell some 2-year-old bison as well. But we have a fixed herd unit and we have a fixed herd size. Of course, that changes through the years.