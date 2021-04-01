'Philly D.A.' screening part of Circle Cinema free virtual event

Circle Cinema’s next free virtual Indie Lens Pop-Up event will be a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 screening of “Philly D.A.”

Synopsis: It’s groundbreaking documentary series embedded inside the long shot election and tumultuous first term of Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s unapologetic district attorney, and his experiment to upend the criminal justice system from the inside out.

The event will feature a live post-screening panel discussion moderated by host Gitzel Puente with panelists Danny C. Williams, Sr. (attorney, Conner & Winters), Michael C. Redman (legal director, ACLU), and David C. Phillips III (1st Step Male Diversion Program). Go to circlecinema.org for an RSVP link.

“Philly D.A.” is scheduled to air on OETA/PBS later in April.

