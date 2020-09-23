Philbrook to receive $731,000 grant from Mellon Foundation

Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art is one of 12 museums in the country to receive a special grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to help cope with financial obstacles resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Philbrook's grant, totaling $731,000, is part of a nearly $24 million program of the Mellon Foundation called the Art Museum Futures Fund. Philbrook is the only venue in Oklahoma to receive one of the 12 grants given to mid-sized art museums throughout the United States.
In a statement, the Mellon Foundation said arts and cultural institutions are particularly vulnerable to the extraordinary financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and could face potentially permanent closures as a result. This new emergency grant program was designed to support those organizations with immediate funding as they adapt to unprecedented financial obstacles posed by a worldwide health crisis.
“We are thankful for the generous support by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and honored to be including with these highly respected peers,” Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen said in a statement. “This gift comes at a time of tremendous need and will support our continued work to make Philbrook a welcoming, inclusive and relevant cornerstone of our community. It is also a recognition of our leadership innovative work to build the resilient museum of the future”
Each recipient in this first round of the Art Museum Futures Fund serves as a crucial steward of their distinguished collections, demonstrates an exceptional commitment to local communities, and regularly offers programming that engages with the richness and complexity of the American experience.
“This critical operating support maintains key positions across the entire Museum, and funds many of the necessary measures taken to ensure the safety of our guests,” said Philbrook Deputy Director Megan Nesbit. “As cultural institutions across the country face an uncertain forecast, we are bolstered by both the Mellon Foundation’s financial investment in the future of Philbrook and their inspired leadership in developing this initiative.”
Besides Philbrook, other recipients include The Asian Art Museum (San Francisco), Brooklyn Museum (NYC), El Museo del Barrio (NYC), Institute of Contemporary Art (Boston), McNay Art Museum (San Antonio), Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago), Nevada Museum of Art (Reno), Oakland Museum of California, (Oakland), Pérez Art Museum (Miami), Queens Museum (NYC), and The Studio Museum in Harlem (NYC).
Video: Philbrook Museum of Art's Gardens
Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes
Redd
Precious
Kat
Minnie
April
Avery
Mila
Mandy
Buster
Monkey
Sara
Millie
Frankie
Dolly
Diego
Dean
Brittany
Cricket
Dora
Sammie
Opal
Little Mama
Eleanor
Moon
Harold
Tallulah
Pink Floyd and Willow
Coco
Sitka
Valerie
Jazzy
Buck
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Nila
Johnny
Samus
Lady
Boo
Thunder
Carlos
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Crosby
Gypsy
Lupen
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Ashe
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Archie
Star
Wallace
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!