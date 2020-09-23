Philbrook to receive $731,000 grant from Mellon Foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art is one of 12 museums in the country to receive a special grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to help cope with financial obstacles resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Philbrook's grant, totaling $731,000, is part of a nearly $24 million program of the Mellon Foundation called the Art Museum Futures Fund. Philbrook is the only venue in Oklahoma to receive one of the 12 grants given to mid-sized art museums throughout the United States.

In a statement, the Mellon Foundation said arts and cultural institutions are particularly vulnerable to the extraordinary financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and could face potentially permanent closures as a result. This new emergency grant program was designed to support those organizations with immediate funding as they adapt to unprecedented financial obstacles posed by a worldwide health crisis.