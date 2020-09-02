 Skip to main content
Philbrook to host BMX-themed event

The Philbrook Museum of Art is joining with USA BMX to present "Bikes, Bites and Beers" to welcome the latest addition to Tulsa's cultural scene.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Admission is $5; tickets are sold on a timed-entry basis and must be purchased in advance. To purchase: philbrook.org.

USA BMX, the world's largest BMX racing organization, last year broke ground on what will be its new headquarters in Tulsa.

"Bike, Bites and Beers" will feature demonstrations of freestyle BMX riders and bike tricks, along with refreshments from local establishments — pizza from Dante's Wood Fire, ice cream from Beatrice Ice Cream Co. and beers from Heirloom Rustic Ales.

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

