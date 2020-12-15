Philbrook curator named to new position that honors former director

The late Marcia Manhart, who set the Philbrook Museum of Art on the path to becoming a major regional museum, is commemorated in a new curatorial position named in her honor.

The Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator of Contemporary Art & Design was established the Judith and Jean Pape Adams Foundation. Susan Green, previously the museum's Associate Curator of Special Collections, Archives, and Research, is the first person to hold the new position.

Manhart, who died in March, was involved with Philbrook as an instructor, curator and director for more than 40 years before her retirement in 2003.

"We are honored to recognize and celebrate the legacy of long-time Philbrook Director Marcia Manhart through the support of this new, and critically important curatorial position," said Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen. "Susan Green's deep knowledge and reverence of Philbrook's history, love of our local arts community and passion for learning perfectly embodies Marcia's spirit and the belief in the transformative power of art."