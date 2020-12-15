 Skip to main content
Philbrook curator named to new position that honors former director

Philbrook curator named to new position that honors former director

Susan Green has been named the first Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator of Contemporary Art & Design at the Philbrook Museum of Art. The position is named for the late Marcia Manhart, the museum's former executive director. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

The late Marcia Manhart, who set the Philbrook Museum of Art on the path to becoming a major regional museum, is commemorated in a new curatorial position named in her honor.

The Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator of Contemporary Art & Design was established the Judith and Jean Pape Adams Foundation. Susan Green, previously the museum's Associate Curator of Special Collections, Archives, and Research, is the first person to hold the new position.

Manhart, who died in March, was involved with Philbrook as an instructor, curator and director for more than 40 years before her retirement in 2003. 

"We are honored to recognize and celebrate the legacy of long-time Philbrook Director Marcia Manhart through the support of this new, and critically important curatorial position," said Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen. "Susan Green's deep knowledge and reverence of Philbrook's history, love of our local arts community and passion for learning perfectly embodies Marcia's spirit and the belief in the transformative power of art."

The new position is dedicated to building engagement with and support for the local and regional artist community. In this capacity, Green will be tasked regularly to rethink and reinstall permanent collection galleries, along with developing interpretive materials related to contemporary art and design.

“I grew up in Tulsa. Visiting Philbrook was always a greatly anticipated pleasure,” Green said in a statement. “Even then, without understanding what it really meant, I knew that Marcia Manhart ran Philbrook. I understood that a strong and creative woman was in charge, and her passion and vision made Philbrook the place that was so incredibly special. Her legacy of devotion to our community, to the arts, and to Philbrook continues today. It is an extraordinary privilege to hold a position named in her honor.”

Green’s first curatorial project working within this new capacity will be the special photography exhibition, "Views of Greenwood," planned for a March 2021 opening. This exhibition is one component of the museum's planned programing commemorating the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

