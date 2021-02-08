Philbrook, Chamber Music Tulsa earn NEA Grants

The Philbrook Museum of Art and Chamber Music Tulsa are among the recipients of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grants are part of the NEA's Winter Awards for 2021.

Both Tulsa organizations were chosen for the Grants for Arts Projects, which help to fund specific endeavors.

Chamber Music Tulsa received a $35,000 grant that will go toward its Greenwood Commissioning Project, in which three composers will create musical works that speak to the issues and emotions surrounding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"This is, as near as we can tell, our very first NEA grant," said Bruce Sorrell, executive director of Chamber Music Tulsa. "It will be used over the course of a two-year period, as the coronavirus has caused us to reschedule some of the premieres for later dates."

Tulsan Barron Ryan's composition, a piano trio titled "My Soul is Full of Trouble," is tentatively scheduled to be premiered in May. The other composers, Corey Dundee and Anthony R. Green, each composed string quartets. Dundee's work, written for the Verona String Quartet, will be premiered during the 2021-2022 season.