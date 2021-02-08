Philbrook, Chamber Music Tulsa earn NEA Grants

The Philbrook Museum of Art and Chamber Music Tulsa are among the recipients of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The grants are part of the NEA's Winter Awards for 2021.
Both Tulsa organizations were chosen for the Grants for Arts Projects, which help to fund specific endeavors.
Chamber Music Tulsa received a $35,000 grant that will go toward its Greenwood Commissioning Project, in which three composers will create musical works that speak to the issues and emotions surrounding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"This is, as near as we can tell, our very first NEA grant," said Bruce Sorrell, executive director of Chamber Music Tulsa. "It will be used over the course of a two-year period, as the coronavirus has caused us to reschedule some of the premieres for later dates."
Tulsan Barron Ryan's composition, a piano trio titled "My Soul is Full of Trouble," is tentatively scheduled to be premiered in May. The other composers, Corey Dundee and Anthony R. Green, each composed string quartets. Dundee's work, written for the Verona String Quartet, will be premiered during the 2021-2022 season.
Green's string quartet will be video-recorded by the Thalea String Quartet as part of Any Given Child Tulsa in April and May this year. All fourth-graders in Tulsa Public Schools will have access to this presentation. Chamber Music Tulsa also plans to host a community residency with the Thalea String Quartet featuring the work when it is safe to do so.
The $30,000 grant that Philbrook received will go toward realizing its upcoming exhibit, "From the Limitations of Now," which will open March 14 at the museum.
The exhibit, whose title is taken from a line by writer Ralph Ellison, is a multimedia exhibit of works by African-American artists that, in the words of the Philbrook website, will “reflect on the violence of American history, the power of ancestors who worked in the face of violence to forge a more just world, and speculate on visions of a future that is still yet to be.”
Two other Oklahoma arts organizations were also awarded grants: the American Indian Cultural Center Foundation, which received a $40,000 grant; and the Oklahoma Arts Institute Inc., which was awarded a $10,000 grant.