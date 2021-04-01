 Skip to main content
Philbrook becomes first museum where cats designated 'living' works of art
The cats who rule the grounds and gardens of the Philbrook Museum of Art are now officially works of art.

Philbrook became the first museum in the continental United States to accession (which is museum-speak for "adding") living domesticated cats into its permanent collection.

The "living" part of the designation is key, as it's quite common for museums, especially natural history museums, to have stuffed cats on view.

"Philbrook is both proud and humbled to be a pioneer in expanding the way museums see and define what a collection can be," said Scott Stulen, Philbrook President & CEO, as well as founder of the Internet Cat Video Festival. "Our Garden Cats have become a beloved part of the Philbrook Experience and just as valuable to us any painting or sculpture."

This designation applies only to the two current resident Philbrook Garden Cats, Sage and Cleome. Each has been assigned an official accession number: 2021.1.1 for Sage, and 2021.1.2 for Cleome.

Two retired cats now living off-site, Acer and Perilla, are being considered for emeritus accession status by the Animal Accreditation Department of the American Alliance of Museums in Washington, D.C.

