People & Places: TIckets on sale for Philbrook Mix

Tickets are now on sale for MIX 2021, the Philbrook Museum of Art's annual mixology gala, which will be held Sept. 10 on the museum grounds, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

Eight of the city's top bartenders will create special craft cocktails for guests to sample and then vote for their favorites. Those attending must be at least 21 years old.

Tickets are $100 for Philbrook members, $125 for non-members, with patron and sponsor packages starting at $500. These packages include annual museum membership, early access to the MIX 2021 event, and more.

To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.

