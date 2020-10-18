People & Places: Botanic Garden gets brassy; Global Vision hosts virtual gala

The Tulsa Botanic Garden and the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present an evening of autumnal beauty and brassy music with “Botanic Brass” on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with the Signature String Quartet performing at 5:15 p.m. The main concert, featuring the Signature Brass Quintet, will begin at 6 p.m.
The Brass Quintet — Ben Hay and Jeff Loud, trumpets; Marsha Wilson, French horn; Brian Haapanen, trombone; and Brett Nichols, tuba — will perform music from Germany, Austria and Bavaria, in keeping with the spirit of Oktoberfest.
The backdrop for this sunset concert will be the Tulsa Botanic Garden’s “Autumn in the Garden,” its annual celebration of the season with a display of more than 5,000 pumpkins, a hay maze and scarecrows made by the Tulsa community.
Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts at TCC, said this event is an example of how the orchestra is continually seeking new ways to bring live music to Tulsa audiences, in spite of the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“‘Creative and different’ is this year’s theme,” Clark said. “When the Tulsa Botanic Garden reached out to Signature Symphony, we knew we could provide our community with a magical escape for an evening of music and nature. This event brings art and cultural together in safe ways for artists and audience.”
Families are encouraged to arrive early to stroll and explore the lush gardens and water features.
Pat Woodrum, interim director of the garden, said a collaboration such as this is something the garden has wanted to do since its inception.
“For us, a garden is nature’s performing art,” Woodrum said. “Like music, our garden has movements measured in seasons and offers inspiration and rejuvenation.”
Beer, wine and food from the Green Zebra Bowl and The Whit food trucks will be available for purchase. Families can bring in food, but no outside alcohol is allowed.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, and all must wear masks. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be presented Oct. 25.
Tickets are $20 ($5 for TCC students and those younger than 18) and must be purchased in advance. To comply with social distancing, seating will be limited.
To purchase, and more information: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org.
Global Vision to host virtual gala Oct. 30 The Tulsa Global Alliance’s annual Global Vision Gala will be presented in a virtual format this year at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Each year, Tulsa Global Alliance recognizes and honors an outstanding organization and outstanding individuals for significant and lasting contributions to citizen diplomacy, global understanding, world political stability, religious accord, international trade or cooperative efforts to solve health, social or environmental challenges.
This year’s honorees are the Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the city of Tulsa and the band Hanson. The event will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tulsa’s Sister City Partnerships, which began in 1980 with San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Since then, Sister Cities partnerships have formed between Tulsa and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Tiberias, Israel; Zelenograd, Russia; Beihai, China; Utsunomiya, Japan; Celle, Germany; and, Amiens, France.
The evening will include a raffle, auction, music, a “global chat” and more.
Tickets are $25, and sponsorships are available. To purchase and more information: tulsaglobalalliance.org.
