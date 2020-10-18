People & Places: Botanic Garden gets brassy; Global Vision hosts virtual gala

The Tulsa Botanic Garden and the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present an evening of autumnal beauty and brassy music with “Botanic Brass” on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with the Signature String Quartet performing at 5:15 p.m. The main concert, featuring the Signature Brass Quintet, will begin at 6 p.m.

The Brass Quintet — Ben Hay and Jeff Loud, trumpets; Marsha Wilson, French horn; Brian Haapanen, trombone; and Brett Nichols, tuba — will perform music from Germany, Austria and Bavaria, in keeping with the spirit of Oktoberfest.

The backdrop for this sunset concert will be the Tulsa Botanic Garden’s “Autumn in the Garden,” its annual celebration of the season with a display of more than 5,000 pumpkins, a hay maze and scarecrows made by the Tulsa community.

Kelly Clark, dean of visual and performing arts at TCC, said this event is an example of how the orchestra is continually seeking new ways to bring live music to Tulsa audiences, in spite of the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.