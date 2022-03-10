Pearl Beach Brew Pub becomes new owner of Mr. Nice Guys

Mr. Nice Guys, which has been serving its pan-Caribbean take on tacos out of its signature island-themed food truck since 2012, will be setting up shop at the Pearl Beach Brew Pubs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The owners of Mr. Nice Guys announced on its Facebook page in January that they were looking for someone to take over the business.

Paxton Wunsch, chief operating officer at Pearl Beach Brew Pub, said, “The day after they posted that notice, we got in touch with the original owners to work out a deal that would be beneficial to everyone.”

The official opening for the Tulsa location, 418 S. Peoria Ave., will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

Wunsch said the company is rebranding a bar in the Oklahoma City area into a Pearl Beach Brew Pub. That location, 3330 NW 112th Terrace, will have its opening 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

The two locations will be serving the familiar Mr. Nice Guys menu, which features tacos with fillings that include Jamaican-style jerk chicken, chipotle pork, carnitas and grilled vegetables, as well as macaroni and cheese served straight up, or topped with your choice of taco fillings.

“The original owners are working with us to help with the transition,” Wunsch said. “Personally, I’m really happy about this, because I’ve been a big fan of Mr. Nice Guys’ mac and cheese, and it’s going to be great to be able to have again.”

Pearl Beach Brew Pub offers craft beers, full bar service, and a selection of house-made frozen cocktails that complement its beach vibe, which includes having sand volleyball courts and other games. pearlbeachbrewpub.com

The Wurst at Cabin Boys

The Wurst, a popular local food truck specializing in German-style sausages, will take up semi-permanent residence at Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.

Owner Lyndsi Baggett said The Wurst will be serving its locally made sausages, topped with their signature spicy mustard and curry ketchup, Thursdays through Sundays through March and April, as well as taking part in the brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day party on March 19.

Hours of service by The Wurst will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. thewursttulsa.com.

Rub truck at Buck Atom

Rub, the food truck operated by Joel Bein, will become a fixture at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St. The truck will be open beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and will feature a new sandwich in honor of their new location’s namesake.

The “Buck,” according to the Rub Facebook page, will include “chicken in a brava sauce with Sichuan peppercorns, jalapeño and pickle relish, and Muenster cheese.”

The truck also isn’t far from Bein’s other enterprise, the Meat and Cheese Show, which recently opened a few blocks west, at 1306 E. 11th St. facebook.com/therubtruck

Andy’s goes green

Andy’s Frozen Custard, which has several locations in the Tulsa area, will be offering a series of St. Patrick’s Day-themed creations through March 22.

They include the Mint Cookie Concrete, which blends vanilla frozen custard with mint flavoring and crumbled mint cookies; and the CrumbleMint Shake, which combines custard and mint with crushed Oreos. And it probably goes without saying that both treats are tinted green.

Those who purchase either of these items through the Andy’s Frozen Custard Yum Squad app can enter a contest to receive free frozen custard for a year by checking in on or before March 17, and making a qualifying purchase of any size Mint Cookie Concrete, CrumbleMint Shake or specialty pint of Mint Chocolate Chip.

To download the app, and official contest rules: eatandys.com.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.