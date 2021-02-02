PBS announces upcoming documentary about Tulsa Race Massacre

A documentary scheduled to premiere May 31 on PBS will explore the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” will examine the event 100 years later and delve into the history of anti-Black violence and Black resilience.

The documentary was among new programming and initiatives announced Tuesday as part of PBS’ winter virtual press tour.

Here’s a PBS-provided description of the documentary:

One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921.

Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, a mob of white residents set fire to Black Wall Street”— hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma — killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless.

The documentary will be available on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

