PBS announces upcoming documentary about Tulsa Race Massacre

PBS announces upcoming documentary about Tulsa Race Massacre

Tulsa Race Massacre

This image is from Greenwood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Photo courtesy of Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa

 Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa

A documentary scheduled to premiere May 31 on PBS will explore the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” will examine the event 100 years later and delve into the history of anti-Black violence and Black resilience.

The documentary was among new programming and initiatives announced Tuesday as part of PBS’ winter virtual press tour.

Here’s a PBS-provided description of the documentary:

One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921.

Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, a mob of white residents set fire to Black Wall Street”— hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma — killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless.

The documentary will be available on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

Breaking News