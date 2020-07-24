Securing a ticket to San Diego Comic-Con is tricky. Tickets sell out almost as quickly as they go on sale.
In 2020, you can experience San Diego Comic-Con for free -- and from home.
The 2020 convention, scheduled to take place this week, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place sprang up a remote event, Comic-Con@Home.
Programming and other activities that you would normally experience at San Diego Comic-Con are available for remote viewing at www.comic-con.org. Programs and panel discussions began Wednesday and continues through Sunday.
Among selected weekend highlights:
Noon Saturday: Movie historian and TV personality Leonard Maltin will participate in a panel about Saturday morning cartoons.
1 p.m. Saturday: Cast member Yeardley Smith will moderate a Zoom panel on “The Simpsons.”
2 p.m. Saturday: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster from “Bless the Harts” will participate in a panel about the animated series.
2 p.m. Saturday: Creators and actors from the animated series “Phineas and Ferb” will share a sneak peek of the upcoming “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”
4 p.m. Saturday: Cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green will celebrate 350 episodes of “Family Guy” with a virtual table read.
5 p.m. Saturday: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves (you know them as Bill and Ted) reunite for a panel on “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”
8 p.m. Saturday: Filmmaker Kevin Smith drops the first look at his new film “Killroy Was Here.”
3 p.m. Sunday: Stars from “The Goldbergs” will participate in a panel about the ABC series.
4 p.m. Sunday: Showrunner Alexi Hawley (“The Rookie”) talks with Nathan Fillion (“Firefly,” “Castle,” “The Rookie”) about his career in film and television. Expect special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.
For a complete schedule, go to www.comic-con.org.