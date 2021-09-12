PAC's 'Art in the Air' returns; Clark Youth Theatre premieres 'The Lovely Bones'

The Tulsa PAC Trust brings back its “Arts in the Air” series of free outdoor performances featuring some of the city’s top entertainers, Sept. 17-19 on the Williams Green, just west of the facility at 101 E. Third St.

The series begins 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, with a performance by the band Western Horn & the Hush.

The Saturday, Sept. 18, lineup begins at 2 p.m. with the Ana Berry Quintet, followed by Melleaux at 3 p.m.; Avilla at 3:30 p.m.; Then There Were Two at 4 p.m.; the Buzzed Quartet at 5:30 p.m.; the Jacob Tovar Duo at 6:45 p.m.; and Jesse Aycock at 8 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Shelby Eicher will lead the Sunday, Sept. 19, entertainment at 1 p.m., followed by Dean Demerritt at 2 p.m. and Casii Stephan at 3 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating, and picnicking is allowed.

‘The Lovely Bones’

Alice Sebold’s best-selling novel “The Lovely Bones” told the story of a teenage girl who, after she is brutally murdered, watches over her friends and family as they struggle with all the emotions of loss, grief and anger that are roiled in the wake of a violent death, and speculates on how things would be if she had been allowed to live her life.