PAC's 'Art in the Air' returns; Clark Youth Theatre premieres 'The Lovely Bones'

The Tulsa PAC Trust brings back its “Arts in the Air” series of free outdoor performances featuring some of the city’s top entertainers, Sept. 17-19 on the Williams Green, just west of the facility at 101 E. Third St.
The series begins 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, with a performance by the band Western Horn & the Hush.
The Saturday, Sept. 18, lineup begins at 2 p.m. with the Ana Berry Quintet, followed by Melleaux at 3 p.m.; Avilla at 3:30 p.m.; Then There Were Two at 4 p.m.; the Buzzed Quartet at 5:30 p.m.; the Jacob Tovar Duo at 6:45 p.m.; and Jesse Aycock at 8 p.m.
Multi-instrumentalist Shelby Eicher will lead the Sunday, Sept. 19, entertainment at 1 p.m., followed by Dean Demerritt at 2 p.m. and Casii Stephan at 3 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating, and picnicking is allowed.
‘The Lovely Bones’
Alice Sebold’s best-selling novel “The Lovely Bones” told the story of a teenage girl who, after she is brutally murdered, watches over her friends and family as they struggle with all the emotions of loss, grief and anger that are roiled in the wake of a violent death, and speculates on how things would be if she had been allowed to live her life.
British playwright Bryony Lavery adapted Sebold’s novel into a stage play, which premiered in England in 2018, and subsequently toured Great Britain.
Clark Youth Theatre is presenting the Tulsa premiere of this play as part of its Clark Conservatory Theatre, which features works that deal with more adult themes and give the ensemble’s older actors more challenges.
The play is directed by Erin Scarberry, who also directed the company’s 2020 production of “The Secret in the Wings,” which earned the prize for Outstanding Production at the Tulsa Awards for Theater Excellence.
Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and 19, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18, at the Henthorne PAC, 4825 S. Quaker Ave. For tickets and more information: 918-596-1412, clarkyouththeatre.com.
Cronley book signing
Tulsa author Connie Cronley will talk about, and sign copies of, her latest book, “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.
Copies of the book, published by the University of Oklahoma Press, will be available for purchase at the event.
Barnard was the first woman elected to state office in Oklahoma history when she was chosen as the commissioner of charities and corrections in 1907 — years before women in the United States had earned the right to vote.
Barnard was a champion of the disenfranchised of society and was a strong advocate for compulsory education, laws against child labor, improved mental health treatment and prison reform.
But it was her efforts at uncovering graft and corruption surrounding the treatment of Indigenous peoples, such as the corrupt authorities and legal guardians stealing oil, gas and timber rights from Native Americans’ federal allotments, that led to her political downfall.
Cronley is the author of three books of essays, as well as co-author of Edward Perkins’ autobiography, “Mr. Ambassador: Warrior for Peace.”
‘Creations’ continues
Tulsa Ballet continues its performances of “Creations in Studio K,” its annual production featuring world-premiere dance works created especially for the company.
This year’s program features “El Mudo,” set to songs of tango legend Carlos Gardel, by Yury Yanowsky; Stephanie Martinez’s exuberant “Something to Remember Me By”; and Katarzyna Kozielska’s visceral and exhilarating “Ode.”
Performances are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and 19; 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 16-17; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Studio K, Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place.
Tickets are $25-$65. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.
