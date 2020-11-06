Outsiders House Museum open house this weekend

If you haven’t been to the Outsiders House Museum yet, there’s a window of opportunity this weekend.

A former filming site for 1983’s “The Outsiders,” the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave., is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8. Cost is $10 per person.

The residence served as the home of the primary greaser family depicted in “The Outsiders,” which was adapted from a novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. The film helped launch the careers of Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise.

The home, which had fallen victim to neglect, has been restored to how it looked in the film and now houses “The Outsiders” memorabilia. The museum opened in 2019.

For information, go to The Outsiders House Museum Facebook page or theoutsidershousemuseum.com.

