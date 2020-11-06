Outsiders House Museum open house this weekend

If you haven’t been to the Outsiders House Museum yet, there’s a window of opportunity this weekend.
A former filming site for 1983’s “The Outsiders,” the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave., is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8. Cost is $10 per person.
The residence served as the home of the primary greaser family depicted in “The Outsiders,” which was adapted from a novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. The film helped launch the careers of Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise.
The home, which had fallen victim to neglect, has been restored to how it looked in the film and now houses “The Outsiders” memorabilia. The museum opened in 2019.
For information, go to The Outsiders House Museum Facebook page or theoutsidershousemuseum.com.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Prairie Brewpub’s Skittles’ Sour
Explore the locations where 'The Outsiders' movie was filmed
Where was 'Outsiders' filmed?
On location with The Outsiders
Circle Cinema
Will Rogers High School
Will Rogers High School
Outsiders class
Owasso's Main Street
Windrixville
Rexall drugstore
Outsiders house, park, neighborhood
Crutchfield Park
Crutchfield Park
Rumble with the Socs
The Outsiders House
Crutchfield neighborhood
Crutchfield neighborhood
Outsiders downtown
Woody Guthrie Center
OSU Medical Center
Train tracks
Train tracks
Train tracks
Boston Avenue Methodist Church
Admiral Twin, drive-in, warehouse market
Admiral Twin Drive-In
Admiral Twin Drive-In
S.E. Hinton
Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise
Patrick Swayze
DX service station in Sperry
August 2016: The Outsiders house: Forgotten no more
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!