Outsiders House Museum holding open house Saturday and Sunday

Super Bowl weekend also is a greaser weekend.

The Outsiders House Museum, a museum dedicated to the 1983 filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” and the S.E. Hinton novel that inspired the motion picture, is staging an open house Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those who want to see the museum and the big game, be aware that the Super Bowl kickoff doesn’t arrive until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person and tickets are available only on site.

The Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., opened in 2019. The museum once served as a filming site for the movie. It was the home of the Curtis Brothers in the film. The home had fallen into a sad state before music artist and “The Outsiders” fan Danny O’Connor oversaw a restoration and transformation into a museum stocked with memorabilia.

“The Outsiders” is credited for launching the careers of a stable of young actors, including Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise.

