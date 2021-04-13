 Skip to main content
Outsiders House director Danny O'Connor acquiring items for second museum
Outsiders Fountain (copy)

Tate Steinsiek and Danny O'Connor look over the centerpiece for a fountain that was created for a pivotal scene in the 1983 movie "The Outsiders." The centerpiece is being loaned to them by Daryl Fowler so a cast can be made for a new fountain that will be located at a proposed new museum that would pay tribute to all works of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Danny O’Connor, director of the Outsiders House Museum, is collecting artifacts for a second museum that will house items related to the works of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton.

O’Connor said he has a location in mind for the museum. It won't be located on the same property as the Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.

O’Connor has accumulated so much memorabilia that he doesn’t have room for it all at the Outsiders House Museum. Recent acquisitions are large-scale items that will require a significant display space. Among them: A fountain that should look familiar to fans of “The Outsiders.”

O’Connor located Daryl Fowler, whose company built the fountain used for a dramatic scene in the 1983 movie. The centerpiece of the fountain still exists and Fowler is loaning it to O’Connor and artist Tate Steinsiek so the centerpiece can be duplicated and the fountain can be re-created.

You can read more about the fountain and O’Connor’s continuing treasure hunt for Hinton-related memorabilia in an upcoming edition of the Tulsa World.

The Outsiders House Museum opened in 2019 and attracts visitors to a residence that was used as a filming site in the movie. Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in "The Brady Bunch," visited the museum April 8, becoming the latest celebrity to tour the premises.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

