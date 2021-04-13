Outsiders House director Danny O'Connor acquiring items for second museum

Danny O’Connor, director of the Outsiders House Museum, is collecting artifacts for a second museum that will house items related to the works of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton.

O’Connor said he has a location in mind for the museum. It won't be located on the same property as the Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.

O’Connor has accumulated so much memorabilia that he doesn’t have room for it all at the Outsiders House Museum. Recent acquisitions are large-scale items that will require a significant display space. Among them: A fountain that should look familiar to fans of “The Outsiders.”

O’Connor located Daryl Fowler, whose company built the fountain used for a dramatic scene in the 1983 movie. The centerpiece of the fountain still exists and Fowler is loaning it to O’Connor and artist Tate Steinsiek so the centerpiece can be duplicated and the fountain can be re-created.

You can read more about the fountain and O’Connor’s continuing treasure hunt for Hinton-related memorabilia in an upcoming edition of the Tulsa World.

The Outsiders House Museum opened in 2019 and attracts visitors to a residence that was used as a filming site in the movie. Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in "The Brady Bunch," visited the museum April 8, becoming the latest celebrity to tour the premises.

