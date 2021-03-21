Outlook: Visual arts find new ways to connect with audiences

For Tulsa’s visual arts venues — from major museums to artist-run galleries — adapting to the “new normal” of having to accommodate all the restrictions on public gatherings proved to be a challenge most were able to master.
When the coronavirus pandemic had its first outbreak and public venues were forced to close, the Philbrook Museum of Art and Gilcrease Museum were able to create and implement new virtual ways of connecting with audiences.
Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, had years before begun to digitize a substantial portion of its extensive holdings of art and artifacts about the history of the Americas, so people could browse through images of iconic paintings and sculptures.
It also reached out to local professional and amateur artists, requesting they share work created during the lockdown as part of a regular “Artists in Quarantine” feature on Gilcrease’s social media platforms.
Gilcrease and Philbrook, 2727 S. Rockford Road, used social media to host a variety of educational events, from artists guiding viewers through hands-on art projects made with household materials to curator talks and artist interviews.
Philbrook also helped its most popular staff members — the museum’s resident cats — keep close to their fans with a “pen pal” program that drew correspondence from as far away as England.
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., took advantage of the enforced downtime to complete the installation of its new permanent exhibit, the Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center, a two-level, multimedia immersive look into the history of the Holocaust.
Ahha Tulsa opened the newest iteration of its immersive art show, “The Experience: Imagine,” in which six Tulsa artists were given much of the second floor of the Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St., to craft multimedia worlds for visitors to explore.
Other galleries turned to online platforms, such as 108 Contemporary, 108 E. Archer St., which would post video “walk-throughs” of its current exhibits, and the Liggett Studio, which posted images from its monthly shows on its website.
Once restrictions were eased and venues could welcome the public back inside, most facilities put new guidelines into place, such as timed admissions to limit the total number of people in the facility at a given time and establishing paths through exhibits to encourage social distancing.
It’s likely these changes will continue through much of the coming year, as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. But local arts venues will still offer shows and exhibits that will uplift and challenge viewers, whether in person or virtually.
Philbrook, for example, has on display two major shows, both curated locally, that deal with the Black experience in America, presented in conjunction with the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“From the Limitations of Now” is an exhibit that spans American history and fills a good portion of the Philbrook museum and grounds with works by African-American artists from throughout the 20th century and the country. “Views of Greenwood” brings together photographs by three Tulsa photographers, whose work chronicles the people and culture of this iconic Tulsa neighborhood through much of the 20th century.
Gilcrease Museum is planning to begin a major renovation project in 2021 that will require the museum to close to the public.
But until that starts, explore the museum’s world-famous collections of the art of the American West with artists such as Remington and Russell and take in “Assignment: Tulsa,” an exhibit created in partnership with the Photographers of Tulsa Group, featuring images of Tulsa taken over a six-month span.
The Sherwin Miller Museum’s Holocaust exhibit is certainly a powerful experience, but the museum, 2021 E. 71st St., also is home to one of the finest collections of Judaica in the southwest, from items used in Jewish worship services to fine art by Jewish artists from around the world.
And to get a taste of the local arts scene, join one of the city’s “Art Crawl” events in various neighborhoods, such as the Tulsa Arts District just north of downtown, the Meadow Gold District on 11th Street between Peoria and Utica avenues, and the Art Emporium 66 Market on the west side.