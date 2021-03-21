Outlook: Visual arts find new ways to connect with audiences

The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., took advantage of the enforced downtime to complete the installation of its new permanent exhibit, the Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center, a two-level, multimedia immersive look into the history of the Holocaust.

Ahha Tulsa opened the newest iteration of its immersive art show, “The Experience: Imagine,” in which six Tulsa artists were given much of the second floor of the Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St., to craft multimedia worlds for visitors to explore.

Other galleries turned to online platforms, such as 108 Contemporary, 108 E. Archer St., which would post video “walk-throughs” of its current exhibits, and the Liggett Studio, which posted images from its monthly shows on its website.

Once restrictions were eased and venues could welcome the public back inside, most facilities put new guidelines into place, such as timed admissions to limit the total number of people in the facility at a given time and establishing paths through exhibits to encourage social distancing.

It’s likely these changes will continue through much of the coming year, as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. But local arts venues will still offer shows and exhibits that will uplift and challenge viewers, whether in person or virtually.