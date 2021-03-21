Outlook: Tulsa bracing for museum that spotlights Oklahomans in the entertainment world

A person could get giddy watching construction rise above the landscape across from Cain’s Ballroom on North Main Street. When construction is finished, Tulsa will have a new entertainment option that is devoted to entertainment.
The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP for short) will pay tribute to Oklahoma creatives — actors, musicians, artists — whose contributions enriched popular culture.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that so many artists, entertainers, actors and writers are from Oklahoma,” Garth Brooks said in a statement that is posted on okpop.org, the online site for the museum-to-be.
Just how many are there? See for yourself if you go to okpop.org and click on “creatives.” The online site is an appetizer for what awaits visitors when OKPOP debuts. The target date for opening is fall of 2022.
The three-story museum’s 60,000 square feet will include 25,000 feet dedicated to interpretative exhibit space, 8,000 feet for public performance event spaces (indoor and outdoor) and a 3,000-square-foot retail space.
“We have pretty much maximized the footprint of the property,” OKPOP’s Jeff Moore said during a “hardhat” tour. “There is not a wasted square inch of space in this building.”
Fortunately, there are other square inches of Tulsa to explore while you wait, including other attractions (Cain’s Ballroom, Woody Guthrie Center) in the same area that will be home to OKPOP.
Let’s talk about some of the existing entertainment options.
Gathering Place
2650 S. Williams Way
Gathering Place, a sprawling and see-it-to-believe-it park built on riverfront property, was recently voted the nation’s best city park in a readers’ choice competition sponsored by USA Today. Two years earlier, Gathering Place was named the nation’s best new attraction by a USA Today readers’ poll.
“I think what the pandemic has shown is that the team in place at Gathering Place is world class,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a previously published Tulsa World story. “The facility is amazing and one of a kind, but the programming the team continues to put together — always seeking ways to make the park inviting and accessible to all Tulsans — in the midst of a global pandemic has been extraordinary.
Gathering Place beat 19 other parks from across the country to secure the new award. Check out gatheringplace.org before you visit.
Route 66
People travel from all over the world to get their kicks on Route 66. It’s easy to take things in your own backyard for granted, but Route 66 attractions are available for homegrown folks, too.
Admiral Twin Drive-In
7355 E. Easton St.
Speaking of retro, as Route 66 certainly is, how many towns are gifted with a still-in-use drive-in movie theater? The Admiral Twin Drive-In was more relevant than ever in 2020, when social distancing became part of our lives. The Admiral Twin was the site of movies and concerts last year and it, along with Circle Cinema, served as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
The Outsiders House Museum
731 N. Saint Louis Ave.
A significant scene in the 1983 movie “The Outsiders” was filmed at the Admiral Twin. Based on a young-adult novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, “The Outsiders” is credited with launching the careers of a slew of young actors — Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze.
If you want a refresher course on the movie, you can check out the displays inside the Outsiders House Museum. The home was a filming site during the making of “The Outsiders.” It was restored and turned into a museum by music artist and “The Outsiders” fan Danny O’Connor.
Church Studio
304 S. Trenton Ave.
There’s another restoration project not far away. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell once had a record label, Shelter Records, with offices in Tulsa and Los Angeles. In 1972, a Tulsa church at 304 S. Trenton Ave. was turned into a recording studio and home office for Shelter Records. Rockers could be found in and around Church Studio during that era. Among those signed to the Shelter Records label were the homegrown Gap Band and Tom Petty (the initial name for his group was Mudcrutch).
Go wild
Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North; tulsazoo.org
Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks; okaquarium.org
Embrace the animal kingdom at the Tulsa Zoo, which has come a long way since opening in the 1920s with 35 animals, including a brown bear (Boxer), a black bear (Bozo) and a rhesus monkey (Waco).
Or you can embrace the underwater kingdom at the Oklahoma Aquarium, which opened in 2003 and boasts the world’s largest exhibit of bull sharks.
Tee off
If you prefer the great outdoors, there are many hiking and golfing options. Southern Hills, a private country club, is back in the business of hosting majors. Southern Hills, 2636 E. 61st. St., will host the 2022 PGA Championship.