Outlook: Tulsa bracing for museum that spotlights Oklahomans in the entertainment world

A person could get giddy watching construction rise above the landscape across from Cain’s Ballroom on North Main Street. When construction is finished, Tulsa will have a new entertainment option that is devoted to entertainment.

The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP for short) will pay tribute to Oklahoma creatives — actors, musicians, artists — whose contributions enriched popular culture.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that so many artists, entertainers, actors and writers are from Oklahoma,” Garth Brooks said in a statement that is posted on okpop.org, the online site for the museum-to-be.

Just how many are there? See for yourself if you go to okpop.org and click on “creatives.” The online site is an appetizer for what awaits visitors when OKPOP debuts. The target date for opening is fall of 2022.

The three-story museum’s 60,000 square feet will include 25,000 feet dedicated to interpretative exhibit space, 8,000 feet for public performance event spaces (indoor and outdoor) and a 3,000-square-foot retail space.

“We have pretty much maximized the footprint of the property,” OKPOP’s Jeff Moore said during a “hardhat” tour. “There is not a wasted square inch of space in this building.”