Outlook: Performing arts get creative following pandemic

When the going gets tough in the world of the performing arts, the tough get even more creative.

The year 2020 was easily the toughest year that Tulsa’s performing arts organizations have ever faced, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced all places in which people would tend to gather — such as theaters and concert halls — were shuttered indefinitely to forestall the spread of the virus.

Even when some venues such as restaurants and churches were allowed, with a host of restrictions, to reopen to the public, theaters were still required to remain closed.

Not only were local organizations affected — performers who relied on national tours, from chamber music ensembles to Broadway touring productions, were forced to cancel months of planned performances.

In short, the spring seasons of Tulsa’s performing arts groups were more or less wiped out, but rather than succumb to despair, many organizations endeavored to find ways to share their work with their audiences.

For some groups, that meant taking everyone out to the ball park.