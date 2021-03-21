Outlook: Performing arts get creative following pandemic

When the going gets tough in the world of the performing arts, the tough get even more creative.
The year 2020 was easily the toughest year that Tulsa’s performing arts organizations have ever faced, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced all places in which people would tend to gather — such as theaters and concert halls — were shuttered indefinitely to forestall the spread of the virus.
Even when some venues such as restaurants and churches were allowed, with a host of restrictions, to reopen to the public, theaters were still required to remain closed.
Not only were local organizations affected — performers who relied on national tours, from chamber music ensembles to Broadway touring productions, were forced to cancel months of planned performances.
In short, the spring seasons of Tulsa’s performing arts groups were more or less wiped out, but rather than succumb to despair, many organizations endeavored to find ways to share their work with their audiences.
For some groups, that meant taking everyone out to the ball park.
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra became one of the first orchestras in the country to perform in front of a live audience when it presented pianist Yefim Bronfman in a concert paying tribute to Beethoven at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field, the home of the Tulsa Drillers. The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College followed suit a few weeks later, with its own concert at ONEOK Field.
And in October, Tulsa Opera presented the first fully staged opera to be performed in the country since the start of the pandemic, with a unique production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” adapted by director James Robinson to have a baseball theme to match its setting.
Outdoor performances aren’t a possibility for ballet, so Tulsa Ballet went to great lengths to adapt how it created and presented its art.
The company began by offering video presentations of past works, such as “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music” and “The Rite of Spring,” as it worked to create spaces that would be as safe as possible for its dancers and staff, as well as its audiences.
The company was able to present its original works program, “Creations Reimagined,” and a unique holiday offering, “The Lost Nutcracker,” to a series of socially distanced audiences, as well as offering livestreamed performances for those wishing to remain at home.
But for many groups, virtual shows were the way to go.
The Signature Symphony created a slate of orchestral and chamber concerts, along with special educational events, that were presented from the VanTrease PACE on the TCC Southeast campus, making use of the facility’s state-of-the-art film and sound equipment.
Chamber Music Tulsa, which brings top chamber music ensembles to Tulsa, continued that practice with a series of online concerts that featured groups that had been set to perform as part of its season, or were longtime Tulsa favorites, such as the Miró Quartet.
The Tulsa Chorale and American Theatre Company each partnered with Tulsa’s landmark Admiral Twin Drive-In to reach its audiences. The Chorale created a video performance of Beethoven’s Mass in C that was shown on the big screen, while ATC gave Ebenezer Scrooge a whole new look by showing a video of the company’s 2019 production as a holiday treat at the drive-in.
Local theater companies also found ways to make the most of the “new normal,” with groups such as Heller Theatre Company and the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse creating evenings of original plays designed to be presented over social media platforms such as Zoom.
And Theatre Tulsa began “Tell Me a Story,” a program of presenting short theater pieces based on true stories by Tulsans, presented to limited audiences in ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center.
What’s to expect in 2021? It all depends on how the pandemic plays out, but Tulsa performing arts groups are working with the hope that venues such as the Tulsa PAC will be able to reopen.
The centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is something a number of groups will address in the coming months.
Tulsa Opera will mark the centennial with a special concert, “Greenwood Overcomes,” that will feature arts songs and arias by living Black composers.
Theatre North plans to stage Celeste Bedford Walker’s play “Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed,” while World Stage Theatre Company will present “Tulsa 21,” a play created out of stories of Tulsans past and present.
Tulsa Ballet will present the U.S. premiere of the long-awaited ballet “Vendetta: A Mafia Story;” the Signature Symphony is planning for a seasonlong search for a new music director; and the Tulsa Symphony has concerts planned that will feature banjo master Bela Fleck and pianist Orion Weiss.