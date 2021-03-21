Outlook: Books help to fill void as Tulsans await return of packed music venues

Even during a year when a pandemic caused the world to hit the pause button on live music, the musical legacy of Tulsa (and Oklahoma) still found a way to rise up and entertain people.
First, let’s state again for the record that Tulsa is blessed with acclaimed “listening rooms” of all sizes, from the BOK Center (which continues to gain recognition as one of the nation’s best concert arenas) to casino venues to the Tulsa Theater (formerly Brady Theater) and historic Cain’s Ballroom.
It was business as usual during the first two months of 2020. Celine Dion, Miranda Lambert, Pitbull and Brantley Gilbert were among performers at BOK Center. Foreigner, Styx, Rick Springfield, Bret Michaels and Chaka Khan graced casino stages. Cain’s Ballroom hosted more than 20 music artists between Jan. 1 and the first week of March.
Then came COVID-19.
KISS, scheduled to perform March 12, 2020, with David Lee Roth, announced on the day of the show that the band’s farewell tour was being put on hold. Other postponements and cancellations came in waves as the music world chose to err on the side of safety. Cain’s Ballroom has resumed limited-attendance shows, but larger venues are still silent.
The last no-precautions-required show at Cain’s Ballroom was, fittingly, a March 7, 2020, performance by Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, a band that continues in the tradition of Wills (who died in 1975) and the original Texas Playboys. From 1935 to 1942, Cain’s Ballroom was the home of Wills and the Texas Playboys. The group gave Cain’s a reputation as the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music.
And speaking of Cain’s Ballroom, here’s how the musical legacy of Tulsa still found a way to entertain people in music-interrupted 2020: If ever there was a year to hunker down at home with a book, 2020 was it. And, perfect timing, 2020 was a bonanza year for music books with connections to Oklahoma.
John Wooley and Brett Bingham teamed to explore the rich history of Cain’s Ballroom in “Twentieth-Century Honky Tonk.” Interested in getting a firsthand account of the legendary Sex Pistols show at Cain’s? You’ll find it in the book.
Josh Crutchmer, a print planning editor at the New York Times, wrote the definitive book on Red Dirt music: “Red Dirt: Roots Music Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, At Home Anywhere.”
Linda Wolf was an official tour photographer when Tulsa’s Leon Russell was the band leader on Joe Cocker’s epic Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour in 1970. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, she wrote “Tribute: Cocker Power.” Said a promo for the book: “It was a two-month traveling hippie circus that left hotel managers tearing their hair out, concert promoters screaming about a dog on stage, girls dancing naked on the rooftops of a New York City hotel and 43 people, including three kids and a five-person film crew, traveling together on a private jet that had ‘Cocker Power’ painted on its side. It was pure art, and one of the greatest rock ’n’ roll tours of all time.”
Tulsa author Greg Renoff has earned a reputation as an unofficial Van Halen biographer because of his book “Van Halen Rising” and because of a 2020 follow-up, “Ted Templeman: A Producer’s Life in Music.” Templeman, a “super producer” in the music world, produced early albums by Van Halen and the Doobie Brothers.
Peter Frampton published a 2020 memoir (“Do You Feel Like I Do?”) that isn’t Tulsa-centric, but it’s a heck of a read and, for context, you should know that a 1976 Frampton concert Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway was profitable enough that Larry Shaeffer of Little Wing Productions took the earnings and completed the terms of a deal to purchase Cain’s Ballroom. Frampton launched his farewell tour (interrupted by the pandemic) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
One more: “Actress Misty Rowe (who considers herself an honorary Oklahoman) published her autobiography in 2020. She was a longtime cast member on the country music and comedy show “Hee Haw,” alongside Tulsans Roy Clark, Gailard Sartain and Jana Jae. Two chapters of the book are devoted to her experiences on a show where the comedy was intentionally corny and the musical guests were often the best in the country genre.
Now let’s turn another page.
As vaccinations continue to ramp up, there is hope that we can move on from COVID-19 and get back to packing venues for live music again. The “when” has yet to be determined, but Tulsa has the facilities, the music lovers and the creatives to eventually hit all the right notes again.