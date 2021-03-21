Outlook: Books help to fill void as Tulsans await return of packed music venues

Even during a year when a pandemic caused the world to hit the pause button on live music, the musical legacy of Tulsa (and Oklahoma) still found a way to rise up and entertain people.

First, let’s state again for the record that Tulsa is blessed with acclaimed “listening rooms” of all sizes, from the BOK Center (which continues to gain recognition as one of the nation’s best concert arenas) to casino venues to the Tulsa Theater (formerly Brady Theater) and historic Cain’s Ballroom.

It was business as usual during the first two months of 2020. Celine Dion, Miranda Lambert, Pitbull and Brantley Gilbert were among performers at BOK Center. Foreigner, Styx, Rick Springfield, Bret Michaels and Chaka Khan graced casino stages. Cain’s Ballroom hosted more than 20 music artists between Jan. 1 and the first week of March.

Then came COVID-19.

KISS, scheduled to perform March 12, 2020, with David Lee Roth, announced on the day of the show that the band’s farewell tour was being put on hold. Other postponements and cancellations came in waves as the music world chose to err on the side of safety. Cain’s Ballroom has resumed limited-attendance shows, but larger venues are still silent.