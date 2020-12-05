Our suggestions for Tulsans of the Year throughout history

After coming to Tulsa with a wagon and a team of mules in 1895, attorney Harry Campbell built a small clapboard house on what was then the outskirts of town. The living room sat roughly where today you would find the elevator lobby of the 320 South Boston Building.

That’s where, in 1897, he wrote the articles of incorporation that officially made Tulsa a city.

The Tulsa World didn’t start publishing until 1905. And Tulsa World Magazine didn’t appear until long, long after that. But if we had been around back then to name a Tulsan of the Year, Campbell surely would have been a strong candidate.

Simply for the sake of argument, and hoping that readers might want to share their own ideas for hypothetical past recipients, here’s a brief list of other Tulsans who would have deserved the honor, had the honor been around in time.

William Skelly, Tulsan of the Year 1930

The old McNulty Park stadium, where the University of Tulsa used to play football at 11th Street and Elgin Avenue, was 10 yards shorter than regulation and field-goal attempts used to land in Oak Lawn Cemetery next door.