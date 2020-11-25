Our picks for family games to play during the holidays

Many families plan to stay home and celebrate in a small group rather than participate in large gatherings during the 2020 holiday season.
No matter what type of holiday strategy you choose, maybe you can pass the time by testing your board game strategy.
In April, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes reported that sales of board games, crafts and puzzles were soaring as Americans stayed at home. We’re not the only ones. Also in April, The Guardian reported that sales of board games and jigsaw puzzles soared 240% during the UK’s first week of lockdown.
The holiday season could be an ideal time to get those games out of storage and into action.
Following are games that Tulsa World staff members recommend:
Tenzi
The rules couldn’t be easier for one of the family’s favorite and most addictive games: Each player is given 10 dice; someone decides what they must all roll (all 5s, for example); someone says “Go!” and the race is on to win a game that usually lasts less than a minute.
Then go all 6s. Then go half 1s and half 4s for Splitzi. Or go Stackzi: Determine the dice number, then roll them and stack them and first one done wins. The family had the small version of four sets of different colored dice for four players, and it wasn’t enough. We added a new set of six more colors of 10 dice each, and now, up to 10 can play at a time.
No offense to Monopoly and the like, but beyond the fun, it’s sometimes nice to play a game that begins anew every minute or so, with players swapping in and out.
Recommended for ages 7 and older; 2+ players.
Scattergories
Name a children’s book, a food you eat raw, an Olympic event, things you do at a party — and make sure all of your answers begin with the same first letter, determined by the role of a die.
If it’s a “C,” you might write down “Charlotte’s Web,” carrots, cycling and cocktails, but make sure your answers are unique: If your opposition has the same word, you both lose that point. The fast-moving categories game is recommended for ages 12 and older, but you can make up categories that bring in younger players, too.
Recommended for ages 12 and older; 2+ players.
Pig Mania
Pig Mania is a game of chance using little pigs instead of dice to accumulate points. Players gain or lose points based on the way the pigs land. How the pigs land has names such as Razorback, Trotter, Snouter and Leaning Jowler, but be careful and don’t Pig Out.
Produced by Recycled Paper Products Inc., the game is suitable for anyone old enough to count. The box is small enough to travel easily, and the game is easy to play. A later version was called Pass the Pigs, but purists contend the Pig Mania piggies roll better. Both versions are available in some stores and online.
Recommended for ages 6 and older; 2+ players.
Pictionary
Teams draw pictures of words printed on cards. Teammates try to guess the word the drawing is intended to represent.
The objective is to be the first team to reach the last space on the board.
Recommended for ages 12 and older; 3+ players.
Win, Lose or Draw
Win, Lose or Draw is based on the television show of the same name that debuted in 1986. The show lasted until 1989 and through one more year as a syndicated edition. The board game, created by Milton Bradley Co., lives on. Party, Junior and Travel Junior editions have been produced.
A game similar to Pictionary, two teams take turns guessing a phrase, title or thing that one teammate draws on a large pad of paper.
Recommended for ages 12 and older; 3+ players or teams.
Clue
Developed by a British musician, Clue is the prototypical murder mystery game, in which players prowl around the nine rooms of a mansion to determine which of the six colorfully named suspects murdered the mansion’s owner, Mr. Boddy, the room in which the murder took place and the weapon used.
The game has undergone many permutations over the years, including special editions such as the “Alfred Hitchcock” edition. The characters represent characters from Hitchcock films and the rooms of the mansion are locations from Hitchcock films.
Even the possible murder weapons reference Hitchcock movies — the knife from “Psycho,” a seagull from “The Birds,” a necktie from “Frenzy,” the bomb from “Saboteur,” the poker from “Marnie” and the gas stove from “Torn Curtain.”
“Clue” may have inserted the phrase “Col. Mustard in the Library with the Wrench” into our popular argot, but the game leaves unanswered one pressing question about the murder of Mr. Boddy: Why?
Recommended for ages 8 and older; 3-6 players.
Othello
“Othello” has its roots in a game called Reversi, which dates back to the 1880s. The essence of the two games is the same: Two players place black and white discs on the board’s 64 squares. When one player manages to bookend a line of the opponent’s pieces, all the discs are flipped to the first player’s color. Once the board is filled, the player with the majority of the 64 squares occupied wins.
The game is described as taking “a minute to learn, a lifetime to master.” Not surprising, as there are 1028 possible moves one can make. It’s also a game where computer programs routinely beat the best human players. But don’t let the statistics daunt you. Othello is a fun, fast-paced game, where losing is not, as the game’s Shakepearean title might suggest, a tragedy.
Recommended for ages 8 and older; 2 players.
Pente
Pente is an Oklahoma original, created by Gary Gabrel while he was working at the original Hideaway Pizza in Stillwater. Players take turns placing glass beads at the intersections of the gridded playing field. Players can capture the opponent’s pieces by flanking two beads.
The goal is to place five beads in a single line or to capture five pairs of the opponent’s beads — “pente” is the Greek word for “five.”
Recommended for ages 8 and older; 2-4 players.
The Magic Labyrinth
The initial setup takes a little patience, with players having to construct a complicated maze. But it’s worth the effort.
Once built, the maze disappears below the game board, but thanks to hidden magnets, you can still run into the walls of the maze as if by “magic.” Players have to rely on memory and luck to navigate the maze and collect missing objects.
Recommended for ages 6 and older; 2-4 players.
Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
The rule book makes this card game — based on the popular computer game — sound more complicated than it really is. Basically, you roll a die for the chance to peek at cards, then rely on memory to match “stolen loot” with the correct “crime scene.”
A detective’s notebook with an erasable marker makes it less challenging to remember where to find the cards, but that’s also what makes the game easy enough for early grade-school children to play.
As matches are made and cards are removed from the table, players eventually close in on Carmen Sandiego, with the winner being the first to issue an “arrest warrant” for her.
Recommended for ages 8 and older; 2-4 players.
Left-Center-Right
A ridiculously easy game that can prove to be highly addictive, each player starts out with three chips. Or, perhaps, three quarters or three dollar bills to make things more interesting in an adults-only game.
Players take turns rolling special dice, which determine how to distribute your chips: keep them, pass them to the player on the right or to the player on the left, or put them in the center. Eventually, only one player has any chips left. And that player gets to keep whatever is in the center, too.
Recommended for ages 5 and older; 3+ players.
Castle Panic
In Castle Panic, it’s the players vs. the game — everyone must work together to defend the castle from the monsters lurking in the forest.
The castle is set up in the center of the round board, and new monster tokens are placed on the outer ring after each turn. Monsters also advance toward the castle after each player’s turn. The goal is to defeat all the monsters before they destroy the castle. If all the castle towers get taken by monsters, you lose the game.
Castle Panic is perfect for family game night because everyone works together. Players either succeed or fail together. The cooperative game play also makes it easier when playing with younger kids because the adults can help to guide them along. Plus, the quick pace should be able to hold even the poorest attention span.
Recommended for ages 10 and older; 1-6 players.
The Settlers of Catan
The Settlers of Catan has won multiple awards, appealing to experienced gamers, as well as first-timers.
Players collect resources and strategize to build settlements, cities and roads. Points are earned by building civilizations, and the first to 10 victory points wins. The concept is simple, but the game does require a time commitment, taking anywhere from 1-2 hours.
Recommended for ages 10 and older; 3-4 players.
Aggravation
The board game that will get you closest to road rage is Aggravation.
It’s a simple game. As many as six players, taking turns, roll dice in an attempt to get their four colored marbles all the way “home” as fast as possible. The board offers a couple of shortcut options, but the shortcuts also could put your marbles at risk of being “killed” by another player.
If another person’s marble lands on top of yours, your marble is sent all the way back to the start. And therein lies the aggravation.
Strategy depends on how you are wired. If you’re wired for offense, you just want to speed around the board. If you’re ornery or prefer defense, you may choose to go hunting and “kill” as many marbles as you can. And, if your marbles get killed a little too often, maybe your priorities change and you just want to get a little payback.
Aggravation has been around since 1960.
Recommend for ages 6 and older; 2+ players.
Monopoly
Is Monopoly the granddaddy of modern board games? An early version, The Landlord’s Game, was launched in 1903. In decades since, generations of players have rolled the dice and tried to purchase as many real estate properties as possible.
Monopoly can be time-consuming (be honest: how many times have you played the game to completion?), but it still holds up as traditional family fun.
There are hundreds of themed variations of the game that may add extra appeal for players.
Recommended for ages 8 and older; 2+ players.
Cranium
Just as the name implies, you need a little brains to play this game. Cranium includes smaller activities and games. Within each activity there are games like charades, a Pictionary-type drawing game, multiple-choice and others that must be completed before moving on.
The best part about this game is that it’s engaging for everyone. Not everyone is a Data Head, while others are solid Star Performers who can hum the tune to any song by memory. To level the playing field, it’s best to partner players with people of different skill levels — at least one kid with an adult, or an artist with a bookworm.
Recommended for ages 12 and older; 4+ players.
