Our picks for family games to play during the holidays

Then go all 6s. Then go half 1s and half 4s for Splitzi. Or go Stackzi: Determine the dice number, then roll them and stack them and first one done wins. The family had the small version of four sets of different colored dice for four players, and it wasn’t enough. We added a new set of six more colors of 10 dice each, and now, up to 10 can play at a time.

No offense to Monopoly and the like, but beyond the fun, it’s sometimes nice to play a game that begins anew every minute or so, with players swapping in and out.

Recommended for ages 7 and older; 2+ players.

Scattergories

Name a children’s book, a food you eat raw, an Olympic event, things you do at a party — and make sure all of your answers begin with the same first letter, determined by the role of a die.

If it’s a “C,” you might write down “Charlotte’s Web,” carrots, cycling and cocktails, but make sure your answers are unique: If your opposition has the same word, you both lose that point. The fast-moving categories game is recommended for ages 12 and older, but you can make up categories that bring in younger players, too.

Recommended for ages 12 and older; 2+ players.

Pig Mania