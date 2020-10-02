'Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People' to debut sixth season Sunday

The award-winning documentary series "Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People" returns for a sixth season Sunday, Oct. 4, with a show highlighting the lives and accomplishments of three unique individuals.

The show airs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on KOED Channel 11. It can also be seen on KRSU channel 35 at 7 p.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Host Jennifer Loren will introduce the individual segments, which this week focus on:

• Choogie Kingfisher, a Cherokee National Treasure for his ability at the art of storytelling, which he leavens with his brand of native humor.

• Chef Nico Albert, who balances her work in the kitchen learning and cultivating ancestral cooking methods with performing as part of a metal punk band.

• Sonny Sixkiller, who tells how his Cherokee roots shaped his career in college and professional football and how he continues to give back to his community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The episode will also feature a segment of Jucaculla Rock, a large outcrop of petroglyph-inscribed soapstone in North Carolina, which many Cherokee consider to be spiritually significant.