Oscar-nominated shorts coming to Circle Cinema

Oscar nominations were announced March 15. You can see all the Oscar-nominated shorts April 2 at Circle Cinema.
For the 16th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures are teaming with select theaters to present the Oscar-nominated shorts. The Circle Cinema will, as in past years, create ballots to distribute to patrons. For tickets and information, go to circlecinema.org.
Oscar shorts are listed below:
ANIMATED SHORTS (estimated running time: 94 minutes)
Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat (USA, 6 min.)
Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise (France, 16 min.)
If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier (USA, 12 min.)
Opera – Erick Oh (USA, 9 min.)
Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson (Iceland, 8 min.)
PLUS A SELECTION OF ADDITIONAL ANIMATED SHORTS:
The Snail and the Whale (UK/Germany, 26 min.)
Kapaemahu (USA, 7 min.)
To Gerard (USA, 8 min.)
LIVE ACTION SHORTS (estimated running time: 125 minutes)
Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski (USA, 19 min.)
The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan (USA, 33 min.)
The Present – Farah Nabulsi (Palestine, 25 min.)
Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (USA, 25 min.)
White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman (Israel, 21 min.)
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS (to be offered as one program of roughly 118 minutes)
Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard (France/Germany/USA, 24 min.)
A Concerto Is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers (USA, 13 min.)
Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook (USA/Norway, 20 min.)
Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman (USA, 40 min.)
A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan (USA, 18 min.)
