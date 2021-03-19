 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oscar-nominated shorts coming to Circle Cinema

Oscar-nominated shorts coming to Circle Cinema

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema, which served as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is making Oscar-nominated film shorts available to moviegoers.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oscar nominations were announced March 15. You can see all the Oscar-nominated shorts April 2 at Circle Cinema.

For the 16th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures are teaming with select theaters to present the Oscar-nominated shorts. The Circle Cinema will, as in past years, create ballots to distribute to patrons. For tickets and information, go to circlecinema.org.

Oscar shorts are listed below:

ANIMATED SHORTS (estimated running time: 94 minutes)

Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat (USA, 6 min.)

Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise (France, 16 min.)

If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier (USA, 12 min.)

Opera – Erick Oh (USA, 9 min.)

Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson (Iceland, 8 min.)

PLUS A SELECTION OF ADDITIONAL ANIMATED SHORTS:

The Snail and the Whale (UK/Germany, 26 min.)

Kapaemahu (USA, 7 min.)

To Gerard (USA, 8 min.)

LIVE ACTION SHORTS (estimated running time: 125 minutes)

Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski (USA, 19 min.)

The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan (USA, 33 min.)

The Present – Farah Nabulsi (Palestine, 25 min.)

Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (USA, 25 min.)

White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman (Israel, 21 min.)

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS (to be offered as one program of roughly 118 minutes)

Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard (France/Germany/USA, 24 min.)

A Concerto Is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers (USA, 13 min.)

Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook (USA/Norway, 20 min.)

Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman (USA, 40 min.)

A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan (USA, 18 min.)

Killers of the Flower Moon filming expected to begin this spring in Pawhuska, surrounding area

Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News