Osage Nation principal chief talks 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film project

“Because everything else is gone,” he told Empire. “Normal life is not there anymore. So what do you have? You have people you love, family and, you hope, a creative spark, and maybe that can be rekindled for a new film.”

Standing Bear was asked what he hopes will become of the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie project. He said he would like to see how people all over the country and worldwide will react “and not so much about the Osage, but about the story that is going to be told about people.”

Standing Bear recalled part of his 2019 conversation with Scorsese. Standing Bear told Scorsese he had talked with some of the older folks who knew the ringleader of a murder ring responsible for Osage deaths. Standing Bear shared with Scorsese that the ringleader was described as friendly and helpful. That jibed with research for the movie, according to Scorsese, who told Standing Bear one thing that attracted them to the project was that someone described in such a way could still be so sinister.

Standing Bear said Grann pointed out that it wasn’t just a matter of who was involved in the murders. It was who wasn’t involved. There was complicity.