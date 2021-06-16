Osage artist Anita Fields named NEA Heritage Fellow

Anita Fields, whose work in ceramics and textiles aims to dispel myths and stereotypes surrounding Native people, has been chosen as one of nine National Heritage Fellows for 2021 by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Fields, a member of the Osage Nation and a Tulsa Artist Fellow since 2017, was recognized for her ability to preserve and use traditional Osage ribbon work in creating works of art that deal directly with contemporary issues.

Her work was part of two recent museum exhibitions in Tulsa: "Hearts of Our People," a landmark show of work by Indigenous women artists that was shown last year at the Philbrook Museum of Art; and "Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn," which was on display through March 2021 at Gilcrease Museum.

The National Heritage Fellowships, which have been awarded since 1982, are the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. Artists chosen receive a $25,000 award; they also will be featured in a documentary film that will debut on Nov. 17 on the National Endowment for the Arts website, arts.gov.

In addition to Fields, this year's recipients include the groundbreaking band Los Lobos, whose songs include "Will the Wolf Survive," "One Time, One Night," and the chart-topping cover of "La Bamba"; Mississippi blues artist Cedric Burnside; Tagumpay De Leon, teacher and performer of rondalla, the traditional Spanish-influenced music from the Philippines: Irish flute player Joanie Madden from the group Cherish the Ladies; tap dancer Reginald “Reggio The Hoofer” McLaughlin; Nellie Vera Sánchez, a master of the Puerto Rican style of lacemaking called mundillo: the Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble, a rare women-led group that performs African-American traditional spirituals; and filmmaker Tom Davenport.

