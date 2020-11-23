Orchestra to mix old and new in special radio concert

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will take to the airwaves this weekend, with a special concert that will be broadcast over Public Radio Tulsa’s classical music station, KWTU (88.7 FM).
The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and will be encored at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
“This is going to be the first in a planned series of radio concerts,” said Keith C. Elder, the orchestra’s executive director. “We are planning to follow this with concerts in January and March.”
The concert was recorded Nov. 8 at the Tulsa PAC with resident guest conductor Daniel Hege conducting.
“We recorded it as if it were a live concert,” Elder said. “Daniel spoke to the very small audience we had just as he would if we had had a full house. Nothing was re-recorded or edited — what people will hear is exactly what was played at that performance.”
Public Radio Tulsa has been broadcasting local orchestral concerts for decades. The late Edward Dumit hosted a regular program titled “Classics Around Town” that would air concerts by the Tulsa Philharmonic, Chamber Music Tulsa and the University of Tulsa, as well as concerts from the OK Mozart International Festival in Bartlesville.
That practice has continued since the formation of the Tulsa Symphony, but the upcoming concert will be the first time the orchestra has recorded a concert strictly for broadcast.
“We had thought about digging out something from the archives for this concert, but we decided early on in the process that this community deserves to hear something new,” he said.
To that end, the concert will feature works that the Tulsa Symphony has never before performed and which will represent a mix of the classical and the contemporary.
The modern pieces are both by woman composers: Joan Tower’s “Fanfare to the Uncommon Woman,” No. 5, and “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery.
Tower’s piece is one in a series of six short compositions she wrote over a period of 30 years as tributes to the adventurous, risk-taking spirit of women. The fifth in the series, written for four trumpets, was composed in 1993 to celebrate the opening of the Aspen Music Festival’s Joan and Irving Harris Concert Hall.
Montgomery is considered one of the music world’s up and coming composers, whose influences range from jazz and European classical music, to spirituals and improvisation. “Starburst,” a work for string orchestra, was originally composed for the Sphinx Virtuosi, an ensemble of which Montgomery is a member.
Rounding out the program will be Haydn’s Symphony No. 96 in D Major, one of several works Haydn composed during his time in London near the end of his life. For convoluted, and ultimately pointless, reasons, the symphony has acquired a nickname: the “Miracle.”
Still, Elder said, including the piece in the program made sense, as it is a work the orchestra has yet to perform, “and we all could use a miracle right about now.”
Closing out the program will be the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. Unlike some of his earlier symphonies, this one has no specific program, yet it has come to be thought of as a statement of perseverance in the face of crippling despair, of finding victory through strife.
When it premiered, it was almost universally panned, and Tchaikovsky himself thought it a failure. However, it has become one of his most popular works, in large part, as Hege said, “It is an emotional journey of sorts, moving from resignation before fate, into a glorious, triumphant, and life-affirming conclusion.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!