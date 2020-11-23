Orchestra to mix old and new in special radio concert

“We had thought about digging out something from the archives for this concert, but we decided early on in the process that this community deserves to hear something new,” he said.

To that end, the concert will feature works that the Tulsa Symphony has never before performed and which will represent a mix of the classical and the contemporary.

The modern pieces are both by woman composers: Joan Tower’s “Fanfare to the Uncommon Woman,” No. 5, and “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery.

Tower’s piece is one in a series of six short compositions she wrote over a period of 30 years as tributes to the adventurous, risk-taking spirit of women. The fifth in the series, written for four trumpets, was composed in 1993 to celebrate the opening of the Aspen Music Festival’s Joan and Irving Harris Concert Hall.

Montgomery is considered one of the music world’s up and coming composers, whose influences range from jazz and European classical music, to spirituals and improvisation. “Starburst,” a work for string orchestra, was originally composed for the Sphinx Virtuosi, an ensemble of which Montgomery is a member.