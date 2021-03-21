One year later, KISS' Paul Stanley discusses big Tulsa decision and Soul Station

Paul Stanley and his KISS band mates were in Tulsa at the precise moment in history when music artists around the world were confronted with a monumental decision.
Play?
Or go home?
KISS was booked to perform at BOK Center on March 12, 2020.
The band arrived for a stop on the “End of the Road” tour.
Trucks full of equipment were on site in the BOK Center’s gated parking lot.
But, because COVID-19 was making its presence felt, there was uncertainty throughout the day that a concert would take place.
Hours before the show was scheduled to start, KISS issued a statement that the band was rescheduling the concert and other tour dates out of an abundance of caution. Tour trucks rolled out of Tulsa. And, just over a year later, the live music world hasn’t been the same since.
Stanley found a way to be productive during his “down” time away from the road. He wrapped up a project with his other group, Soul Station. March 19 was the release date for Soul Station’s first album, “Now and Then.” Soul Station is a different critter than KISS and we’ll get into specifics after revisiting March 12, 2020:
“We were in Tulsa and I had been asked to go on CNN with Brooke Baldwin and talk about touring during the COVID upsurge,” Stanley said during a phone interview with the Tulsa World.
“At the same time, I was hearing Anthony Fauci and other experts saying that we should avoid large crowds. To me it suddenly became hypocritical — if not putting people in danger — to be telling people ‘come to the show.’ So I was very much adamant that we should pull the plug, so to speak, and go home. We didn’t belong in the arena and the people who would come didn’t belong in the arena. It was more of a concern for them, quite honestly. We could come on stage and then leave through the back door. It would have been unethical to do something like that. So we pulled the plug a few days before all the promoters did.”
Asked a follow-up question, Stanley said he may have been a voice of reason when it was time to make the decision.
“But it didn’t take much for everybody to understand the seriousness, and this was not going to be a short phenomenon or purely an inconvenience. I remember saying ‘This is going to go on for half a year, at least.’ So everybody was very, very quickly on the same page and I think everybody was as concerned as I was and just needed somebody to say ‘we need to pull the plug.’”
Fans in Tulsa should still get a KISS goodbye. The band’s BOK Center show has been rescheduled for Oct. 2, 2021.
While waiting for the future, you can check out the past, courtesy of Soul Station.
An endeavor close to Stanley’s heart, Soul Station is an ensemble of musicians that pays tribute to great R&B and soul artists and their songs. Soul Station’s debut album includes nine covers of ‘60s and ‘70s classics and five originals. Among covers: the Five Stairsteps’ “O-O-H Child” and The Spinners’ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love.”
Surprised? A behind-the-music type short was filmed for the making of the album and, in the short, Soul Station Gavyn Rhone said, “I will never forget when Paul first sent me the song list and I literally emailed him back and said ‘I think you sent me the wrong songs. These are Motown songs.’ He said, ‘No, these are the right songs.’”
Stanley is arena rock royalty, but he grew up listening to Philly soul and Motown. He said it was the music of his youth and he was lucky enough to see artists like Otis Redding, Solomon Burke and others before he ever saw great British bands like, for instance, Led Zeppelin. Hearing those R&B/soul artists helped put him on a path to KISS.
“I think that my music and what I do is very much rooted in things that inspired me,” he said.
“If you are not exposed to things, where are you going to get your inspiration? That’s why I really think that, musically, it’s imperative that people hear more than just one style of music. It’s like eating one kind of food. I may like pizza, but I don’t want to eat it morning, noon and night. Music is no different, mind you. I think that people who don’t listen to various types of music are really shortchanging themselves because, to me, there are only two kinds of music and that’s good and bad.”
Stanley, asked if there are any music genres he likes that people might find surprising, said he loves great Italian opera. As a child, he sampled the old Metropolitan Opera House in New York. And, referencing Broadway, he said great musicals are fabulous.
“Again, I would rather hear great opera than bad rock. And that goes across the board. So, as a youngster, I saw Otis Redding and that was pivotal because I got to see somebody who clearly was a master — somebody who was one of the greats. And when you realize that being one of the greats doesn’t necessarily mean fitting a preconception, or what music you champion first, it opens up the world to you.”
Best guess: Soul Station transports Stanley to a happy place. He said any time he gets a chance to make the intangible tangible — any time he gets to create something — it’s incredibly fulfilling. On top of that, factor in that he gets to re-embrace the ear candy of his youth.
“I miss that music,” he said. “I miss those great songs and the great arrangements and orchestrations. Now, most of them are samples in a rap tune or something of that sort, and they deserve to be heard. And, quite honestly, I did this selfishly because I wanted to hear those songs. Soul Station was not a band formed in a recording studio that wants to play live. Soul Station came about as a live band that wanted to record. So, for me to hear those songs played with the intent and emotion and precision and passion that they deserve is amazing.”
Stanley said members of Soul Station have played with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, John Mayer, Pink “and the list goes on and on. We were all kind of bound by the same cause, and that cause is to celebrate this music and to go forward with it. I didn’t want us to be impersonators. I didn’t want us to be trying to mimic something. I wanted us to deliver it as it was meant to be delivered and, also, go forward.”
Stanley said the new songs don’t sound like updated version of classics. Asked if they “fit in” with the covers, he said, “Oh, totally. I know enough people who are either ‘of’ that music or fans of that music who have used the word ‘seamless,’ You can’t tell, really, which are old tunes and which are new tunes. I have had people asking me about a few of the new tunes, who did that originally?”
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Elgin Park’s Cross Czech Pils
Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants