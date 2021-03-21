One year later, KISS' Paul Stanley discusses big Tulsa decision and Soul Station

An endeavor close to Stanley’s heart, Soul Station is an ensemble of musicians that pays tribute to great R&B and soul artists and their songs. Soul Station’s debut album includes nine covers of ‘60s and ‘70s classics and five originals. Among covers: the Five Stairsteps’ “O-O-H Child” and The Spinners’ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love.”

Surprised? A behind-the-music type short was filmed for the making of the album and, in the short, Soul Station Gavyn Rhone said, “I will never forget when Paul first sent me the song list and I literally emailed him back and said ‘I think you sent me the wrong songs. These are Motown songs.’ He said, ‘No, these are the right songs.’”

Stanley is arena rock royalty, but he grew up listening to Philly soul and Motown. He said it was the music of his youth and he was lucky enough to see artists like Otis Redding, Solomon Burke and others before he ever saw great British bands like, for instance, Led Zeppelin. Hearing those R&B/soul artists helped put him on a path to KISS.

“I think that my music and what I do is very much rooted in things that inspired me,” he said.