One not-so-silent night: Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform livestreamed concert of 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories'

“They started reaching out to everyone, asking if they would be comfortable in getting together to do a live concert for broadcast, and everyone they asked jumped at the opportunity — myself included,” said Pitrelli, who has served as the lead guitarist and musical director for one of the touring groups. “I mean, this is who we are and what we do. It’s as much a holiday tradition for us as it is for our audiences.”

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” will be presented Friday, Dec. 18, on the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website (tsolivestream.com), and Pitrelli said it would provide as close to having a front-row seat at a live event as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is going to be a true live event,” he said. “It’s not pre-recorded — no overdubs, no post-production sweetening. It’s kind of terrifying and exciting all at once because we all know we have one swing at the plate with this.

“When you do a tour, you always have that feeling that, no matter how good a show went, you know you’re going to have the chance to do it a little bit better at the next show,” Pitrelli said. “Well, this time, there ain’t gonna be no ‘next show.’ Our first show has to be a perfect first show. That’s the sort of thing you live for as a musician. And we’ve got the greatest band to do just that.”