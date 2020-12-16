One not-so-silent night: Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform livestreamed concert of 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories'

Al Pitrelli will be spending this holiday season in a very unusual place.
His home.
“I think this will be the first time in more than 20 years where we’ll have everyone in the family under one roof for Christmas,” he said.
That’s because Pitrelli is a founding member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the group whose highly theatrical rock concerts have become a holiday tradition for thousands of fans of all ages.
Two ensembles typically spend much of the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s criss-crossing the country, presenting holiday-themed shows that blend stories of loss and redemption with high-powered rock versions of classic carols and original songs.
Last year, the ensemble revived its first show, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” for its annual holiday tour that, as most of the group’s annual treks do, brought it to the BOK Center.
However, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the group to announce in August that it would not be touring this year. But it doesn’t mean the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which has sold more than 12 million albums and played before 17 million fans through the decades, was going merely observe a lot of silent nights.
“As soon as the announcement was made, our management team and the family of (founder and creative force) Paul O’Neill started putting plans in place for some sort of way to make something happen this Christmas,” Pitrelli said.
“They started reaching out to everyone, asking if they would be comfortable in getting together to do a live concert for broadcast, and everyone they asked jumped at the opportunity — myself included,” said Pitrelli, who has served as the lead guitarist and musical director for one of the touring groups. “I mean, this is who we are and what we do. It’s as much a holiday tradition for us as it is for our audiences.”
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” will be presented Friday, Dec. 18, on the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website (tsolivestream.com), and Pitrelli said it would provide as close to having a front-row seat at a live event as possible.
Support Local Journalism
“This is going to be a true live event,” he said. “It’s not pre-recorded — no overdubs, no post-production sweetening. It’s kind of terrifying and exciting all at once because we all know we have one swing at the plate with this.
“When you do a tour, you always have that feeling that, no matter how good a show went, you know you’re going to have the chance to do it a little bit better at the next show,” Pitrelli said. “Well, this time, there ain’t gonna be no ‘next show.’ Our first show has to be a perfect first show. That’s the sort of thing you live for as a musician. And we’ve got the greatest band to do just that.”
The livestreamed concert will be the first time in two decades that members of the two touring companies will be performing together. In addition to Pitrelli, the band will include guitarist Chris Caffery, keyboardist Mee Eun Kim, Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, violinist Asha Mevlana and drummer Jeff Plate. Vocalists include Russell Allen, Nate Amor, John Brink, Erika Jerry, Chloe Lowery, Georgia Napolitano and Jeff Scott Soto.
Actor Bryan Hicks will narrate the concert, which will feature the complete “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” rock opera, which tells the story of a young angel sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to bring back what is best representative of humanity. The angel’s journey brings him to a father who is hoping to reunite with his estranged daughter, as well as the angel’s efforts to provide the daughter with the means, and the reason, to return home.
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” was Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s first album, released in 1996, and featured songs that have become holiday classics on their own, such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajvo 12/24,” the guitar-driven mashup of “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen” and “Carol of the Bells,” as well as “This Christmas Day,” “Ornament” and “Old City Bar.”
“This is the one that put us on the map, and next year will be the 25th anniversary of the recording,” Pitrelli said. “It’s an important story of all of us in the organization, and the folks that have bought the albums and come to the concerts have made it a real tradition.
“And this year, with everything that’s going on in the world,” he said, “this story seems even more important than ever. If nothing else, it’s a way to escape for 90 minutes or so from the real world and live inside a story about love and hope. It’s something we all need right now.”
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Morning Devotion milk stout
Cookie countdown: We’re counting down to Christmas with delicious cookie recipes
Day 12: Ginger, ginger, ginger Christmas cookies
Day 13: Chocolate thumbprints
Day 14: Hawaiian lava cookies
Day 15: Bourbon Street bars
Day 16: Peppermint meltaways
Day 17: Marianitas
Day 18: World's best cookies
Day 19: Butterscotch oatmeal cookies
Day 20: Mochachino almond Christmas logs
Day 21: Creme de menthe cookies
Day 22: Gingerbread pinwheels
Day 23: Angel almond bars
Day 24: Bailey's peppermint-chocolate chip cookies
Day 25: Coffee-glazed oatmeal cookies
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Jenks home lights up holiday season
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!