 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On 'The Outsiders' anniversary week, Outsiders House Museum hosting open house

On 'The Outsiders' anniversary week, Outsiders House Museum hosting open house

{{featured_button_text}}
Outsiders House

Copies of S.E. Hinton's young adult novel "The Outsiders," written in various languages, were on display at The Outsiders House Museum when this photo was taken in 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

This 38th anniversary of fthe filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” arrived this week.

Feeling greaser-ish?

The Outsiders House Museum, a former filming site that was transformed into a museum, is hosting another open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

Admission is $10 and is payable at the door. The Outsiders House is located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.

“The Outsiders” was released March 25, 1983, and helped christen the careers of a stable of young actors, including Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Patrick Swayze.

Killers of the Flower Moon filming expected to begin this spring in Pawhuska, surrounding area

Throwback Tulsa: Outsiders movie opens on this day in 1983

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico
Entertainment

La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico

La Tertulia is inspired by the restaurant of the same name that Kevin Nashan's grandparents, June and Willie Ortiz, founded in 1972 in Santa Fe, N.M. The family ran the establishment, which specialized in Northern New Mexican food, for close to 30 years. And in that time, La Tertulia became something of a culinary destination.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News