On 'The Outsiders' anniversary week, Outsiders House Museum hosting open house

This 38th anniversary of fthe filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” arrived this week.
Feeling greaser-ish?
The Outsiders House Museum, a former filming site that was transformed into a museum, is hosting another open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Admission is $10 and is payable at the door. The Outsiders House is located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.
“The Outsiders” was released March 25, 1983, and helped christen the careers of a stable of young actors, including Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Patrick Swayze.