Oktoberfest unveils 2021 poster, reveals new changes to festival

The Linde Tulsa Oktoberfest hosted a double unveiling Thursday, as it revealed the two posters that Tulsa artist Zach Raw has created for the annual celebration of German food, beverages and fun.

The unveiling took place Thursday at the German-American Society of Tulsa’s headquarters.

Raw had been commissioned to create the commemorative poster for the 2020 festival, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his work was not made public.

So Raw was asked to create a poster image for the 2021 festival, which will serve as the official image for the festival, which will take place Oct. 21-24 at the River West Festival Park.

Raw’s work is influenced by Japanese anime, Western animation and comic books, and employs materials ranging from pencil and ink to digital drawing, blending hand drawn images with digital coloring.

Along with a new poster, the 42nd annual Linde Tulsa Oktoberfest will feature some new elements this year.