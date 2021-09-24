Oktoberfest unveils 2021 poster, reveals new changes to festival

The Linde Tulsa Oktoberfest hosted a double unveiling Thursday, as it revealed the two posters that Tulsa artist Zach Raw has created for the annual celebration of German food, beverages and fun.
The unveiling took place Thursday at the German-American Society of Tulsa’s headquarters.
Raw had been commissioned to create the commemorative poster for the 2020 festival, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his work was not made public.
So Raw was asked to create a poster image for the 2021 festival, which will serve as the official image for the festival, which will take place Oct. 21-24 at the River West Festival Park.
Raw’s work is influenced by Japanese anime, Western animation and comic books, and employs materials ranging from pencil and ink to digital drawing, blending hand drawn images with digital coloring.
Along with a new poster, the 42nd annual Linde Tulsa Oktoberfest will feature some new elements this year.
Because of ongoing development in the area, parking will not be allowed at the festival grounds. Several new parking areas in the vicinity will serviced by the “Schnelle Fahrt,” or “Fast Ride,” an upgraded shuttle service that will deliver patrons to the front gate of Oktoberfest. Shuttles will run from multiple locations throughout the city to the festival site beginning one hour before the festival opens and continuing for one hour after the festival closes each day.
Also, all purchases at the festival must be made using credit cards, or services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Reverse ATMs will be on site to exchange cash for credit cards, if needed.
The festival is also presenting several special opportunities throughout the festival, all of which require separate tickets.
A preview event titled “Ein Prost in die Zukunft! (A Toast to the Future!),” will be held 6 p.m. Oct. 19, and will feature a menu including a charcuterie board, roasted chicken, German sausage, potatoes and hazelnut bread pudding.
The festival will also host a Friends and Family Night, 4 p.m. Oct. 21, to celebrate the Tapping of the Keg, the Parade of Brewers and fireworks over the Arkansas River.
This year will also have a Breakfast at Oktoberfest, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24, which will feature a German breakfast and entertainment by a brass ensemble, dancers and the band Das ist Lustig.
For more information, and to purchase advance tickets: tulsaoktoberfest.org.
Featured video: