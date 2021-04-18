OKM Music tickets, schedule announced

Tickets are now on sale for the OKM Music Festival, to be held June 10-17 in Bartlesville.

This year’s festival, which began life 37 years ago as the OK Mozart International Festival, will feature many of the acts that were originally scheduled for the 2020 festival, which had to be drastically reconfigured because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headliners for this year’s event include the pioneering brass ensemble the Canadian Brass, Tulsa jazz saxophonist Grady Nichols, the innovative and eclectic Dallas String Quartet and the Baha Men, a long-lived reggae group who scored an international hit with “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

Most of the main concerts will take place at locations in downtown Bartlesville, including the Bartlesville Community Center and OKM Music’s Ambler Hall venue. OKM Music will also host two concerts to be performed in Tulsa — pianist Jenny Lin, who will perform at Philbrook Museum of Art, cellist and composer Tina Guo, who has written and performed music for films and video games, who will be at the Tulsa PAC.

“Tina Guo did a virtual performance during OKM’s 2020 festival and received more than 30,000 views from every corner of the world,” said Ryan Martin, marketing director.