OKM Music tickets, schedule announced

Tickets are now on sale for the OKM Music Festival, to be held June 10-17 in Bartlesville.
This year’s festival, which began life 37 years ago as the OK Mozart International Festival, will feature many of the acts that were originally scheduled for the 2020 festival, which had to be drastically reconfigured because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headliners for this year’s event include the pioneering brass ensemble the Canadian Brass, Tulsa jazz saxophonist Grady Nichols, the innovative and eclectic Dallas String Quartet and the Baha Men, a long-lived reggae group who scored an international hit with “Who Let the Dogs Out?”
Most of the main concerts will take place at locations in downtown Bartlesville, including the Bartlesville Community Center and OKM Music’s Ambler Hall venue. OKM Music will also host two concerts to be performed in Tulsa — pianist Jenny Lin, who will perform at Philbrook Museum of Art, cellist and composer Tina Guo, who has written and performed music for films and video games, who will be at the Tulsa PAC.
“Tina Guo did a virtual performance during OKM’s 2020 festival and received more than 30,000 views from every corner of the world,” said Ryan Martin, marketing director.
The traditional Woolaroc Outdoor Concert, which in past years has been the festival’s finale, will take place during the opening weekend, with country artist and Bartlesville native Jack Settle opening for the Dallas Brass.
In addition to the mainstage concerts, OKM hosts free performances throughout the festival week, including performances by Ann-Janette Webster, Hugo Salcedo, the Ryan&Ryan piano duo, the Merz Trio, and local pianist Keeli Droege.
Kid’s activities include special activities, events and performances, such as story times, music and art projects, as well as the popular tea party held each year. This year, the “Especially for Kids” series will be held June 5-10.
Advance reservations for the “Especially for Kids” and Showcase series are required.
The complete concert schedule for OKM Music is:
June 10: Canadian Brass, Bartlesville Community Center
June 11: Jack Settle Band and the Dallas Brass, Woolaroc
June 12: Dallas String Quartet, BCC
June 13: Tina Guo, Tulsa PAC
June 14: Jenny Lin, Philbrook Museum of Art
June 15: Take 3, BCC
June 16: Wynona Wang, Ambler Hall
June 17: Grady Nichols and the Baha Men, Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.
Ticket range from $15 to $90, and are available by calling 918-336-9900 or online at okmmusic.org.
